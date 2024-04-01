ISL 2023-24: East Bengal FC promotes Mahitosh Roy and Shyamal Besra to senior team

East Bengal FC have promoted reserve team players Mahitosh Roy and Shyamal Besra to their senior squad for the remainder of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season.

They took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement. The tweet read:

"Mahitosh Roy and Shyamal Besra have been promoted to our ISL squad."

Mahitosh Roy played for a few clubs during his early days, including Janbazar AC, Aryan FC, BSS Sporting, and George Telegraph. He moved to East Bengal FC Reserves in August 2022 and has played 5 I-League 2nd Division matches in the 2023 season.

The 25-year-old player also captained the side during their 5-0 victory over Diamond Rock FC on April 23, 2023. He also played 25 minutes for the senior team against the Indian Navy during Durand Cup 2022.

The young attacking midfielder will be a great addition to the squad and look to improve with guidance from the senior players and coach Carles Cuadrat.

Shyamal Besra plays as a central midfielder or a defensive midfielder. He has played four matches for East Bengal FC U21 in the Reliance Football Development League and also has one appearance with the reserve team in the I-League 2nd Division.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been given the opportunity to practice alongside big names and overseas players.

East Bengal FC's remaining fixtures in ISL 2023-24

East Bengal FC has one home game and a couple of away matches left in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League. They will play their only home match against Bengaluru FC on April 7 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

April 3 - Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC, 7.30pm

April 7 - East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC, 7.30pm

April 10 - Punjab FC vs East Bengal FC, 7.30pm