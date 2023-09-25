ISL 2023-24: East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know 

East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC will kick off their ISL 2023-24 opener at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan on September 25. With new managers in, both the clubs will look to replicate the successes of their past and aim for their elusive Indian Super League (ISL) trophy.

In the recently concluded Durand Cup, the hosts for Monday - East Bengal had a few memorable wins as they reached the final. The most memorable of them was the victory over arch rivals Mohun Bagan in the prestigious Kolkata Derby - their first in almost three years.

Despite losing in the final to the Mariners, the Red and Gold Army have played some exciting football under ISL winning head coach Carles Cuadrat, who has already become a fan favourite.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have roped in coach Scott Cooper, who has worked extensively as the manager of a number of national teams including Anguilla, Montserrat, and most recently, the Philippines.

In the pre-match press conference, the 53-year old remarked on the ISL:

"It's a league that I've followed closely and acquired information about, and I have great respect for it."

Jamshedpur FC will be hoping that Cooper can steer their ship around and advance to the playoffs after falling four places short last season.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head record

The two sides share a very record. They have an equal number of wins, losses, and draws from their six meetings in the Indian Super League. The last time the two sides faced was in January, earlier this year. Ritwik Das scored an 85th minute winner to secure a 2-1 victory for the Red Miners.

Total Matches Played: 6

East Bengal FC Wins: 2

Jamshedpur FC Wins: 2

Draws: 2

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Players to Watch out for

Cleiton Silva: East Bengal FC's captain and last season's top-scorer will again attempt to be the game-changer for the Red and Gold brigade in their own den. The Brazilian's penchant for scoring crucial goals is going to be vital for his club's hopes this season.

Nandhakumar Sekar: Nandhakumar Sekar seems to be on his way to becoming the poster boy for East Bengal after his tremendous left foot curler in the first Kolkata Derby of the season in the Durand Cup. The winger will try to find a similar rhythm when he faces Jamshedpur on Monday.

Daniel Chima Chukwu: Chima was signed by East Bengal to lead their line a couple of seasons ago. However, after the Nigerian failed to find his scoring boots, Jamshedpur FC swooped in to land him.

Under Owen Coyle, the striker became one of the most important players in the squad and is now in his third season with the club. East Bengal fans have to be wary of his presence in their penalty area on Monday.

Ritwik Das: A product of Mohun Bagan's academy, Ritwik Das was another one of the players that came into their own during Owen Coyle's tenure at JFC. The nifty winger has a few tricks in his locker and will be a threat to East Bengal's fullbacks.