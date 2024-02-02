ISL 2023-24: Javier Siverio joins Jamshedpur FC on loan from East Bengal FC

Jamshedpur FC have signed Spanish forward Javier Siverio on loan from Kalinga Super Cup 2024 champions East Bengal FC for the remainder of the ISL 2023-24 season. The Red and Gold Brigade took to social media to make the announcement.

The tweet read:

"We wish Javier Siverio all the best as he moves to Jamshedpur FC on loan. Thanks for playing a crucial part in our Kalinga Super Cup triumph and Durand Cup runners-up finish, Javi!"

Javier Siverio made his move to India during the 2021/22 Indian Super League season and started his Indian football career with Hyderabad FC. He scored six goals and assisted twice in 20 matches for the Nizams in his first season in the ISL. In that year's playoffs, Siverio scored one goal in three matches for the Hyderabad-based club.

In ISL 2022/23, Siverio found the back of the net on five occasions from 20 matches for the Nizams. After two seasons with Hyderabad FC, the Spanish striker moved to East Bengal FC ahead of ISL 2023/24.

Siverio made 21 appearances for Kolkata-based club, scoring four goals and providing one assist. He helped East Bengal win the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, their first trophy in 12 years.

Javier Siverio will ply his trade for Jamshedpur FC in the second half of ISL 2023/24. Welcoming the new signing, Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil said (via the team's official website):

"Acquiring Javier Siverio is a positive move. He brings valuable experience and versatility to the team, addressing our need for reliable support and a dependable option in the offensive third. I’m very excited to have him on board. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player like him."

Jamshedpur FC to meet Mumbai City FC in their next ISL 2023-24 match

Mumbai City FC will host Jamshedpur FC in their upcoming ISL 2023-24 match on Sunday, February 4, at 7:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.