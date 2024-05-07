ISL 2023-24: List of all Award Winners

The list of individual and team award winners from the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 were announced on Saturday (May 4). Mohun Bagan Super Giant won the ISL League and were awarded the Shield, while Mumbai City FC won the ISL Cup.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Dimitrios Petratos won the Golden Ball for being the best player in the league. The Golden Glove was awarded to Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa for having the most clean sheets in ISL 2023-24.

Meanwhile, Dimitrios Diamantakos from Kerala Blasters FC won the Golden Boot Award for scoring 13 goals in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League. Roy Krisha also scored 13 goals in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Super League.

Vikram Pratap Singh, on the other hand, won the Emerging Player of the League Award, adding another Mumbai City FC to the award winners list.

Jamshedpur FC had the Best Pitch in the Indian Super League 2023-24. Meanwhile, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC won the Grassroots Award and the Best Elite Youth Program, respectively.

"The best player in the league, the highest goalscorer, the keeper with the most clean sheets, and the best young player were bestowed, along with two team awards for exceptional performance throughout the season," a statement on the Indian Super League website read.

The awards were handed over to the respective players or team officials before Mumbai City FC were presented with the ISL Trophy for winning the 10th edition of the league.

List of Award Winners | ISL 2023-24

ISL League Winner: Mohun Bagan Super Giant

ISL Cup Winner: Mumbai City FC

Golden Ball: Dimitrios Petratos (MBSG)

Golden Boot: Dimitrios Diamantakos (KBFC)

Golden Glove: Phurba Lachenpa (MCFC)

Emerging Player of the League: Vikram Partap Singh (MCFC)

Best Pitch: Jamshedpur FC

Grassroots Award: FC Goa

Best Elite Youth Program: Bengaluru FC