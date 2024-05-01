ISL 2023 Winner: Who won the 2023 Indian Super League final?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Bengaluru FC on penalties to win the ISL 2023 final. The summit clash of the 2023 Indian Super League was held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on March 18, 2023.

Dimitri Petratos opened the scoring for the Kolkata Giants in the 14th minute of the game. He converted a penalty to hand his side a 1-0 lead. Bengaluru FC and Indian captain Sunil Chettri (45+4') scored off a penalty in the stoppage time of the first half to level the scores.

Both clubs went into the half-time break with the scores level at 1-1. Roy Krishna found the back of the net in the 78th minute to hand the Blues a 1-2 lead. However, their happiness was short-lived as Dimitri Petratos converted another penalty in the 85th minute to make it 2-2.

The final score at full-time read 2-2. Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC failed to score in both halves of the extra time, resulting in the game heading into penalties.

The Kolkata-based club won the match 4-3 on penalties. Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Kiyan Nassiri, and Manvir Singh scored the penalties for Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Meanwhile, Alan Costa and Roy Krishna scored the first couple of penalties for Bengaluru FC. Bruno Ramires missed the third penalty, leaving the Blues in a spot of bother. However, Sunil Chettri saved the Bengaluru-based club by scoring the fourth penalty.

Spanish attacking midfielder Pablo Perez missed the decider, handing Mohun Bagan Super Giant a victory in the Indian Super League 2023 final. They lifted their trophy in front of 11,879 spectators in Goa.

ISL 2023 Winner: Who won the Hero of the Match?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant striker Dimitri Petratos was adjudged the Hero of the Match for his two goals. The Australian player played an integral role in guiding the Super Giant club to the 2023 ISL title.