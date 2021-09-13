ISL Fixtures 2021-22 announced: ATK Mohun Bagan to face Kerala Blasters FC in season opener on Nov 19 

The Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures for the 2021-22 season was announced on Monday. ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will lock horns in the season opener on November 19 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

ISL has only announced the fixtures for the first half, i.e. till January 9, 2021. The full schedule will be announced at a later date. Moreover, all the dates and timings are tentative and are subject to change.

The country’s premier football tournament for the first time will have a 9:30 pm kick-off time for its weekend double-headers (will be held every Saturday).

While the regular weekday ISL fixture will be a 7:30 pm kick-off, the double-headers on weekend, which until last season were a 5:30 pm feature, will now move to a 9:30 pm start.

ISL Fixtures in November

Teams involved in ISL 2021-22

ATK Mohun Bagan

Bengaluru FC

FC Goa

Chennaiyin FC

Kerala Blasters

Mumbai City

Odisha FC

East Bengal

Hyderabad FC

Jamshedpur FC

NorthEast United

First round of ISL fixtures

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC

ISL Fixtures in December

Change in rules in ISL due to COVID-19

A total of five substitutions will be allowed this season. Squad sizes have also increased, with clubs allowed to register up to 35 players this season. The matches will be played across three stadiums in Goa.

ISL Fixtures: Key match ups to keep an eye on

SC East Bengal will start their run under new coach Manolo Diaz on November 21 against Jamsedhpur FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium at 7:30 pm.

Title-holders Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, will test a renewed FC Goa early in the ISL fixtures. The two clubs will lock horns on November 22, in one of the most high-octane rivalries of recent seasons. The match will take place at PJN Stadium at 7:30 pm.

ISL Fixtures in January

The much-awaited Kolkata derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan, though, is part of the second round of the ISL fixture. The clash is scheduled to take place on November 27 inTilak Maidan Stadium at 7:30 pm.

The final match of the first half of the ISL fixture will be played between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC in Tilak Maidan.

