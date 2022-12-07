ISL Golden Boot 2022-23 List: Top-scorers in the league after match week 9

With his clinical brace against FC Goa in the last game, Mumbai City FC's Jorge Pereyra Diaz currently leads the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 Golden Boot race, with six goals.

The Argentine forward has galloped to those numbers in nine games, while East Bengal talisman Cleiton Silva trails him by just a goal, having played a game less. The Brazilian will play against Hyderabad FC next, in the hope of returning to the top of the goal-scoring charts.

Meanwhile, Abdenasser El Khayati is chasing down the leaders with four goals from just five matches. The Dutch midfielder has the best goal-to-minute ratio in the league.

Seven other players are on the tally of four goals, including Diaz's teammates Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh. The winger duo has been creating havoc in the ISL.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC have three players tied on three goals for the season so far: Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin, and Nandhakumar Sekar.

Mumbai City FC's attacking intensity makes Jorge Pereyra Diaz a favorite in ISL Golden Boot race

The Islanders have already had a blistering start to their ISL 2022-23 campaign, scoring 27 goals in nine matches. Des Buckingham's men are the only undefeated side in the league and currently sit pretty at the top. Their attacking line has looked completely in sync with Greg Stewart, providing immaculate creativity from deep.

Leading the frontline is Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who has been firing on all cylinders this season. The Argentine forward has registered five goals and grabbed an assist in their last four matches. With Chhangte and Bipin stretching the play from wide, Pereyra Diaz is finding ample space to operate down the middle.

As long as the wingers continue with their goal-scoring output, the former Kerala Blasters striker will be a real nuisance for the opposition defense. Pereyra Diaz is adept at finding pockets of space near the opposition box and his finishing ability is just the topping on the cake.

