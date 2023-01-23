ISL Golden Boot 2022-23 list: Top-scorers in the league after Matchweek 16

With the business end of the ISL 2022-23 season approaching, the race for the Golden Boot is heating up exponentially. While Cleiton Silva was edging out the rest after two previous game weeks, Jorge Pereyra Diaz has now rejoined the race.

The East Bengal FC talisman blanked in the recently concluded game week against Hyderabad FC. However, he still shares the top spot with the Mumbai City FC forward, with both being on nine goals from 14 matches. Jorge Diaz scored yet again against NorthEast United FC.

Meanwhile, Petar Sliskovic and Diego Mauricio are closely following the leaders with eight goals each. MCFC have another contender in the mix in Lallianzuala Chhangte, who is the top Indian goalscorer this season with eight goals to his name.

FC Goa scripted a comprehensive victory over Kerala Blasters on Sunday, January 22, where both their marksmen, Iker Guarrotxena and Dimitrios Diamantakos, got on the scoresheet for their respective sides. Their individual tally for the season has also reached seven goals.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz could wipe away his opponents in the Golden Boot race

Although Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Cleiton Silva are currently tied at the top of the goalscoring tally, the MCFC forward might eventually edge out the Brazilian and win the Golden Boot. Des Buckingham's men have been scoring goals for fun and are comfortably sitting at the top of the league standings.

Hence, not only is Diaz the center-piece of a lethal attacking system, he's also likely to play a higher number of matches this season given their qualification to the knockout stages. Meanwhile, for Cleiton and East Bengal, their knockout hopes are all but over.

It might get exponentially difficult for the Brazilian talisman to match the numbers registered by his Argentinian counterpart. But irrespective of how the race ends, this has so far been an enticing battle between the two elite-level strikers.

