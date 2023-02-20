ISL Golden Boot 2022-23 list: Top-scorers in the league after Matchweek 21

Odisha FC's talisman Diego Mauricio joined East Bengal FC's Cleiton Silva at the top of the ISL 2022-23 Golden Boot pile after the former scored once in his side's 3-1 victory over NorthEast United FC on Friday, February 17.

Both the Brazilian forwards are now tied for 12 goals from their 19 appearances.

Cleiton hasn't scored in his last two matches and will have just one more opportunity to extend his lead at the top given the Red and Gold Brigade are already out of contention for the knockout spots.

The Brazilian duo are closely trailed by Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who led Mumbai City FC to ISL League Shield glory with his 11 goals from 18 matches. Meanwhile, Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace for Hyderabad FC in their 2-3 loss to Jamshedpur FC to break into the double-digit goal tally for the season.

Dimitrios Diamantakos also managed to continue his excellent form and score against ATK Mohun Bagan. The Kerala Blasters FC forward is also equal with Ogbeche, Iker Guarrotxena, and Lallianzuala Chhangte on 10 goals.

Cleiton Silva has one last opportunity to extend his lead in the ISL Golden Boot race against arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan

East Bengal FC are completely out of contention for a spot in the ISL 2022-23 playoffs. They are groveling in the ninth spot with just 19 points from the same number of matches.

Cleiton Silva, however, has continued to perform exceptionally well in an otherwise underwhelming squad. The Brazilian forward has scored 12 goals in 19 matches and has been their most potent attacking outlet.

The 36-year-old has consistently converted even half chances to secure unlikely results for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Alongside fellow Brazilian Diego Mauricio, Cleiton has been the most clinical forward in the league. But the East Bengal forward will have just one more chance to extend his lead at the top. The Kolkata derby on Saturday will be the final game of the ISL season for East Bengal.

Meanwhile, the likes of Diego Mauricio, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and the rest of the forwards from the top six teams will have at least one more fixture to eclipse Cleiton's effort.

Irrespective of whether the former Bengaluru FC marksman wins the Golden Boot or not, his lone heroics will be part of ISL folklore for a long time.

