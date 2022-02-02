"I am really happy with the signings we've made"- Mumbai City FC coach ahead of their ISL clash against ATK Mohun Bagan

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan for the second time in the ISL 2021-22. The previous meeting between the sides resulted in the Islanders coming out on top.

Since then, both teams have gone through changes in their setup. The Mariners will have Juan Ferrando in their dugout. Mumbai City coach Des Buckingham was given the option of strengthening his squad depth by bringing some names that could solve their worries.

Lallianzuala Chhangte has been brought in from Chennaiyin FC along with former Odisha FC forward Diego Mauricio.

The Mumbai City FC head coach addressed the media through a virtually held press conference ahead of this enticing clash in the ISL. The English coach seemed delighted with the recent incomings that have strengthened the squad in some departments.

He said:

"I am really happy with the signings we've made. They will strengthen our squad for the remainder of our regular league season and also the Champions League squad. I am very thankful to the club for their support in bringing in these players."

Forward Diego Mauricio, whose earlier stint was with Odisha FC in the previous campaign, is a quality striker and will take the place of the departed Ygor Catatau. The Brazilian will help the Islanders in the final third and add to their goals tally in the ISL.

Meanwhile, Lallianzuala Chhangte is a player who had become a household name among the Chennaiyin FC fans. He will add to the skillset of Mumbai City FC along with Bipin Singh and Vikram Pratap Singh.

Des seemed to be an admirer of the winger, whose abilities will definitely bolster their attacking department and aid their creativity in the final third.

Mumbai City FC head coach eager to play ATK Mohun Bagan

Mumbai City FC have been unbeatable against the Kolkata Giants in the last campaign as well as the first leg of the 2021-22 season. However, the Mariners have a slightly different approach from their last meeting due to the arrival of a new philosopher. On this note, Des Buckingham stated:

"I am looking forward to the game. We played once in the last three weeks due to several reasons. They are a slightly different team from the time we played them at the start of the season with a different head coach. It's about making sure we are as ready as we can be."

Interestingly, Des Buckingham and Juan Ferrando have faced off in this campaign when the latter was the head coach of FC Goa. However, with the latest onboarding at Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan's derby win, this may well be a very interesting clash to look out for.

Edited by Diptanil Roy