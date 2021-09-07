Mumbai City FC sign midfielder Bradden Inman

Mumbai City FC have signed Australian attacking midfielder Bradden Inman, the club announced on Tuesday. He will play for the reigning champions in the Hero Indian Super League's upcoming season.

The Adelaide-born footballer moved to England at the age of 14 and represented Scotland at the under-19 and under-21 at the international levels. He is a product of English club Newcastle United's youth academy.

In 2019, Inman returned to Australia to play for the Brisbane Roar. He scored four goals and provided five assists in 25 appearances in the 2019-20 season. He now joins the defending Indian Super league Champions on a season-long contract until May 2022

#𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗜𝗻𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 💙



We're delighted to announce that Australian midfielder Bradden Inman has joined #TheIslanders on a one-year contract until May 2022! 🙌#AamchiCity 🔵 @brad_inman8 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) September 7, 2021

The 29-year-old midfielder joined fellow ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of the 2020-21 campaign and was loaned out to Odisha FC during the transfer window in January. Inman made a total of 13 appearances in the ISL 2020-21 season, registering a goal and two assists to his name.

Following the conclusion of the ISL 2020-21 season, Inman signed a short-term deal with A-League club Western United and went on to make five appearances for them.

Bradden Inman expresses delight after signing for Mumbai City FC

Bradden Inman has revealed that he is excited to be a part of the Mumbai City club. He said:

"I am pleased to join the defending champions Mumbai City FC. They have a clear goal and ambition about where they see themselves in the immediate, which is to win trophies and be one of the best clubs in Asia, and my goal will be to do my best in my bid to help the club achieve its objectives.”

“It's been a wonderful experience so far, for me, to play in India, and I am really excited to have joined Mumbai City. I feel like I have unfinished business in the ISL and I can assure the Club and the fans of my hunger to win football games with my new family,” he added.

Inman, who boasts over a decade of experience across various levels of English football, will add value to an already solid Mumbai City FC squad. Inman has played for clubs like Crewe Alexandra, Peterborough United and Rochdale AFC.

After joining ATK Mohun Bagan on a one-year deal in 2020, Inman was loaned out to Odisha in a swap deal which saw Marcelinho join ATK Mohun Bagan for the remainder of the 2020–21 ISL season.

Mumbai City FC coach hails Bradden Inman signing

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera has welcomed Inman and lauded his attacking skills.

"We are delighted to have an experienced player like Bradden with us at Mumbai City. He's a quality player, and he is someone who will strengthen our attacking unit. His strong play-making skills will bring a lot of intensity and energy into the side. I am looking forward to working with him, and I am eager to see him make a difference for us on the pitch," said the Mumbai City FC coach.

Also Read

Also read: Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar to commence training at national camp ahead of 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Edited by Parimal Dagdee