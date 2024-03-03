ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match

Bengaluru FC have moved to the sixth position in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 points table following a 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday, March 2.

The Blues have 21 points from 18 matches - five wins, six draws and seven losses. They have a goal difference of -8, having scored 18 goals and conceded 26.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC are fifth in the ISL 2023-24 points table with 29 points from 17 matches, having won nine, lost six, and drawn a couple of games. They have a goal difference of four, having scored 23 goals and conceded 19.

Mumbai City FC edged past Punjab FC 3-2 to occupy the second position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings with 35 points from 17 matches. They have registered 10 wins, five draws, and a couple of losses so far.

The Islanders have a goal difference of 14, having scored 29 goals and conceded 15. Odisha FC is placed above Mumbai City FC with 35 points and a goal difference of 15, having scored one goal more than the former ISL Shield winners.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa are third and fourth, respectively with 33 and 29 points from 16 matches each. Jamshedpur FC (20 points), NorthEast United FC (19 points), and East Bengal FC (18 points) are placed between seventh and ninth positions in the points table.

Punjab FC are 10th with 17 points from as many games, having won four, lost eight, and drawn five. They have a goal difference of -8, having scored 19 goals and conceded 27 in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League.

Chennaiyin FC (15 points), and Hyderabad FC (four points) are the last two teams in the points table. The Marina Machans have played 16 matches, while the Nizams have played 17 matches so far.

Chennaiyin FC to take on Odisha FC in upcoming ISL 2023-24 contest

Chennaiyin FC will host table-toppers Odisha FC in the upcoming ISL 2023-24 match on Sunday, March 3.

The match will be played at the newly renovated Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, starting at 7:30 pm IST.