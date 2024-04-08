ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC match

East Bengal FC have climbed three spots to occupy the sixth position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following a 2-1 victory over Bengaluru FC on Sunday.

The Red and Gold Brigade have 24 points from 21 matches, having won and drawn six matches each. They lost their remaining nine games in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League.

As a result of the win, Chennaiyin FC have slipped to seventh position with 24 points from 20 encounters, including seven wins, three draws, and 10 losses.

East Bengal FC have a goal difference of one, scoring 26 and conceding 25. Meanwhile, the Marina Machans have a goal difference of -10, having scored 23 goals and conceded 31 so far in the competition.

North East United FC have slipped to eighth position with 23 points from 20 matches, having won five, lost seven, and drawn eight. They have a goal difference of -6, having scored 26 goals and conceded 32. All three teams are in contention for the remaining ISL playoffs spot.

Bengaluru FC are out of the playoffs race after losing to East Bengal FC. They are currently placed ninth in the standings with 22 points from 21 matches, including five wins, six draws, and 10 losses.

The Blues have a goal difference of -10, having scored 20 goals and conceded 30 thus far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

East Bengal FC beat Bengaluru FC 2-1

Saul Crespo converted a penalty in the 19th minute to hand East Bengal FC a 1-0 lead in the game. No teams could get on the scoresheet and went into the break at 1-0 in favor of the Red and Gold Brigade.

Coming back into the second half, the Blues were trailing by a goal. However, Indian captain Sunil Chhetri scored from the spot in the 60th minute to level the score at 1-1. Cleiton Silva scored the winner for the Kolkata-based club in the 73rd minute to guide them to a 2-1 victory at home.