ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC match

East Bengal FC (previously ninth) have climbed to the eighth position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC on Monday, February 26.

The Red and Gold Brigade have 18 points from 16 matches, having won four, drawn six, and lost as many games in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League. They have a goal difference of two, having scored 18 goals and conceded 16.

As a result of East Bengal FC's win, Bengaluru FC have slipped to the ninth position in the standings with 18 points from 17 matches, including four wins, six losses, and seven draws.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC continue to occupy the 10th position in the ISL 2023-24 standings with 15 points from 16 encounters this season. They have registered four wins, three draws, and nine losses thus far in the competition.

The Marina Machans have a negative goal difference of -10, having scored 16 goals and conceded 26 in the Indian Super League 2023-24.

Nanda Kumar guides East Bengal FC to comfortable 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in ISL 2023-24

Nanda Kumar scored the only goal of the match in the 65th minute to ensure a comfortable 1-0 victory for East Bengal FC at home. A happy crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium cheered on as the home side bagged three full points.

East Bengal FC will play their next Indian Super League 2023-24 match against table-toppers Odisha FC on Thursday, February 29. The match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and will commence at 7:30 pm IST.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC will play their match against the mighty Odisha FC at home. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai will host the match on Sunday, March 3, with the kick-off time scheduled for 7:30 pm IST.