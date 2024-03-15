ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match

FC Goa have moved to the third position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following a 2-1 victory over Bengaluru FC on Thursday, March 14.

The Gaurs have 36 points from 19 matches, having won 10, drawn six, and lost three matches. They have a goal difference of 10, having scored 28 goals and conceded 18 goals thus far in the competition.

FC Goa's win saw Odisha FC drop to the fourth position in the standings with 35 points from 18 matches. They have registered 10 wins, five draws, and three so far in the tournament. The Kalinga Warriors have a goal difference of 14, scoring 31 and conceding 17 thus far in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have retained the eighth position in the standings despite a loss to FC Goa. They have 21 points from 19 matches, including five wins, six draws, and eight losses. Moreover, the Blues have a goal difference of -9, having scored 19 goals and conceded 28.

Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC are sixth and seventh, respectively, with 21 points each from 19 encounters. The Men of Steel are above with a goal difference of zero, while the Shers have a goal difference of -7.

Both clubs have a better goal difference when compared to Bengaluru FC and are thus placed above the Blues in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table.

FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 at home

Bengaluru FC took an early 1-0 lead in the game, courtesy of Shivaldo Chingambam Singh finding the back of the net in the second minute. However, Spanish player Odei Onaindia scored a goal in the 22nd minute to level the scores 1-1.

Boris Singh Thangjam found the back of the net in the 81st minute to guide the Gaurs to a 2-1 victory.