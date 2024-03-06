ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after FC Goa vs East Bengal FC match

FC Goa have retained the fourth position in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 points table following a 1-0 victory over East Bengal FC on Wednesday, March 6.

The Guars have 32 points from 17 matches, including nine wins, five draws, and three losses. They have a goal difference of nine, having scored 23 goals and conceded 14.

Meanwhile, East Bengal FC are ninth in the ISL 2023-24 standings with 18 points from as many games. They have registered four wins, six draws, and nine losses so far in the 10th edition of the tournament.

The Kolkata-based club has a goal difference of zero, having scored and conceded 19 goals each.

FC Goa registered a comfortable 1-0 victory against East Bengal, courtesy of Noah Sadaoui's strike in the 42nd minute of the game. The Gaurs had seven out of 27 targets on shot, while East Bengal FC had just one of their 12 shots on target.

The hosts had 58 percent possession, 485 passes in the match, and 86 percent pass accuracy. The Red and Gold Brigade, on the other hand, had 42 percent possession, 372 passes, and a pass accuracy of 78 percent.

FC Goa committed eight fouls, while East Bengal FC committed 12 fouls in the match. Nine corners were awarded to the Guars, while four to the Kolkata-based franchise.

NorthEast United FC to face Punjab FC in upcoming ISL 2023-24 match

Eighth-placed NorthEast United FC will lock horns with 11th-placed Punjab FC in the upcoming ISL 2023-24 contest on Thursday, March 6. The match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

A win for the Highlanders would see them break into the top 6, while a victory for the Shers will help them move to ninth position.

