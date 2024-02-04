ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal match

Mohun Bagan SG are placed fifth in the Indian Super League (ISL) points table with 20 points following a 2-2 draw with East Bengal FC. They have six wins, two draws, and three losses from 11 matches in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Kolkata rivals East Bengal FC are seventh in the standings with 12 points, having won two matches, drawn six, and lost three. They have a goal difference of three from 11 encounters.

FC Goa and Odisha FC are placed first and second, respectively, with 27 points each. The Gaurs have won eight matches and drawn three from 11 matches, while the Kalinga Warriors have registered six wins, three draws, and a couple of losses from 13 games.

FC Goa (13) are placed above Odisha FC (11) due to a better goal difference in the Indian Super League 2023-24.

Kerala Blasters FC are third with 26 points from 13 encounters, while Mumbai City FC are fourth in the points table with 22 points from 11 matches.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, find themselves in the sixth position with 13 points and a negative goal difference of -5.

Chennaiyin FC (12 points), Punjab FC (11 points), Bengaluru FC (11 points), Jamshedpur FC (10 points), and Hyderabad FC (four points) are placed between eighth and 12th in the ISL 2023-24 standings.

Punjab FC have a score difference of -7, which has put them above Bengaluru FC (score difference of -9) in the ISL standings.

Mumbai City FC lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in upcoming ISL 2023-24 match

Fifth-placed Mumbai City FC will take on 11th-placed Jamshedpur FC in the final match of Matchday 13 in the Indian Super League 2023-24.

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 4, at the Mumbai Football Arena. The Islanders will start the fixture as the clear favorites.