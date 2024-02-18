ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match

Mumbai City FC have climbed to the fourth position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings following a 2-0 victory over the struggling Bengaluru FC on Sunday, February 18.

The Islanders have 28 points from 14 matches, having won eight, drawn four, and lost a couple of matches in the competition. The ISL Shield holders have a goal difference of 11, having scored 23 goals and conceded 12.

As a result of Mumbai City FC's win, Kerala Blasters FC have slipped to the fifth position with 26 points from 15 encounters. The Blasters have a goal difference of three, having scored 19 goals and conceded 16.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, have retained the 10th position despite the loss against Mumbai City FC. The Blues have 15 points from 16 outings in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

They have three wins, six draws, and seven losses thus far. The Sunil Chhetri-led side has a goal difference of -10, having scored 15 and conceded 25 goals.

Odisha FC (31 points from 15 matches), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (29 points from 14 matches), and FC Goa (28 points from 13 matches) are the top three teams in the points table.

Jamshedpur FC (17 points), NorthEast United FC (16 points), East Bengal FC (15 points), and Chennaiyin FC (15 points) are sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth in the ISL 2023-24 points table, respectively.

Punjab FC are 11th in the standings with 14 points from 15 encounters, while Hyderabad FC are last with four points from 15 matches.

Vikram Pratap Singh's brace guides Mumbai City FC to a 2-0 victory against the Blues

Vikram Pratap Singh scored one goal in each half to guide the Islanders to a victory. He first scored a goal in the 42nd minute and completed his brace by finding the back of the net in the 58th minute.

Despite having less of the ball and completing fewer passes in the matches, Mumbai City FC turned out to be the better side in the competition and took home all three points.