ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Punjab FC vs East Bengal FC match

Punjab FC (previously 11th) have moved to the seventh position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following a 4-1 victory over East Bengal FC on Wednesday, April 10. They have 24 points from 22 encounters, including 10 losses, six wins, and as many draws.

East Bengal FC, on the other hand, are seventh in the ISL 2023-24 standings with 24 points from 22 games, having won six, drawn six, and lost 10 matches.

The Shers have a goal difference of -7, having scored 28 goals and conceded 35. Meanwhile, the Red and Gold Brigade have a goal difference of -2, having scored 27 goals and lost 29.

The loss against Punjab FC ends East Bengal's campaign in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League. They lost the must-win game and failed to qualify for the ISL Playoffs.

NorthEast United FC (23 points from 21 games), Bengaluru FC (22 points from 21 games), and Jamshedpur FC (21 points from 22 games) have slipped to the ninth, 10th and 11th positions, respectively.

The six teams that secured a place in the ISL Playoffs are Mumbai City FC (47 points), Mohun Bagan (42 points), FC Goa (42 points), Odisha FC (42 points), Kerala Blasters FC (30 points), Chennaiyin FC (27 points). They are placed between first and sixth in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table.

ISL 2023-24: Remaining league stage fixtures (All Times mentioned in IST)

Thursday, March 11 - Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, 7:30 PM IST

Friday, April 12 - Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, April 13 - NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC, 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, April 14 - FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, 7:30 PM IST

Monday, April 15 - Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC, 7:30 PM IST