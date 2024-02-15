ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC match

Jamshedpur FC have climbed two spots to occupy the sixth position in the ISL 2023-24 points table following their resounding 4-0 victory over Punjab FC on Thursday, February 15.

They have 17 points from 16 matches, having won four, drawn five, and lost seven matches. The Red Miners have a goal difference of two, having scored 21 goals and conceded 19 so far.

Meanwhile, Punjab FC continue to hold on to the ninth position in the ISL standings with 14 points from 15 encounters. They have registered three wins, five draws, and seven losses in the ongoing edition of the ISL.

The Shers have a goal difference of -9, having scored 15 goals and conceded 24.

Jamshedpur FC's victory over Punjab FC has seen NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC slip by a position each to seventh and eighth, respectively. The Highlanders have 16 points, while the Blues have 15 points.

Jamshedpur FC thrash Punjab FC 4-0 in Indian Super League 2023-24 clash

Jamshedpur FC got the better of Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Daniel Chima Chukwu opened the scoring for the Men of Steel in the 11th minute. He scored the only goal of the first half to ensure Jamshedpur FC enjoyed a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Mohammed Sanan K then found the back of the net in the 63rd minute to double Jamshedpur FC's lead. The Red Miners scored twice more, courtesy of a brace by Jeremy Manzorro (83' & 86').

Eventually, Jamshedpur FC won the match 4-0, defeating Punjab FC away from home. Jamshedpur had 15 shots, out of which eight were on target and four went in. Meanwhile, Punjab FC had 20 shots with seven on target but that didn't seem enough for the side as they succumbed to a heavy defeat.