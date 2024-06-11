ISL: Saul Crespo extends contract at East Bengal

Spanish versatile midfielder Saul Crespo, who played an influential role in East Bengal's ISl 2023-24 season and Super Cup triumph has extended his stay at the club. The contract extension will see Crespo ply his trade for two more season at the Kolkata giants until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Speaking on Saul Crespo's contract extension, East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat said:

"Saul is an important player in the team composition. His best moments during the past season helped us achieve our best performances. If Saul commands the midfield, our attackers receive the right balls to create problems for the opponents."

Saul Crespo joined East Bengal in 2023-24, after his contract ran out at Odisha FC. Introduced mainly as a defensive midfielder to Indian football, Crespo notably excelled as a creative outlet too. He also turned out to be potent goal-scorer in te dying stages of the season and almost helped East Bengal achieve qualification to the ISL playoffs.

After extending his stay at the Kolkata-outfit, Crespo said:

“I am very happy to continue my journey with this historic club. This team is my family now. I’ve received a lot of love from the fans and I am grateful to them for their continued support.”

Saul Crespo's tenure at East Bengal

Saul Crespo netted four goals in the Indian Super League season, which included goals in important and consecutive fixtures against Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC. Moreover, he also converted a crucial penalty in the Super Cup final against Odisha FC, a goal which came in handy to help East Bengal emerge victorious.

A notable record which Saul Crespo set in the ISL was when he delivered 22 passes into the final third against Kerala Blasters, the most by an East Bengal player in a single ISL season.

East Bengal will be playing the qualification round of the AFC Champions League 2 and Crespo's expertise in midfield is expected to come in handy for the Red & Golds.