ISL Transfer News: Bengaluru FC rope in Hira Mondal  

Earlier today, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC announced the signing of full-back Hira Mondal on a two-year deal that runs through until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 25-year-old left-back, whose most recent stint was for SC East Bengal in the ISL, is Bengaluru FC's fifth signing under Simon Grayson following the acquisitions of Prabir Das, Javi Hernandez, Faisal Ali and Amrit Gope.

After earning a spot in I-League’s Team of the Season for 2020-21 following a brilliant outing for Mohammedan SC, Mondal bagged a one-year deal with the Red and Gold Brigade. Despite his team finishing bottom of the table, Hira Mondal became a standout performer for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Hira Mondal, on completing all the formalities on his deal, said:

"I’m really very happy to join Bengaluru FC, a team that has been among the most successful in the last decade of Indian football. The core of the Indian national team plays for BFC, and to think that I will be able to share a dressing room with them is an amazing feeling. I want to make the most of this experience and give my best both on and off the pitch.”

In the 2020-21 I-League campaign, prior to his move to SC East Bengal, Mondal made 14 appearances for Mohammedan, scoring twice and grabbing one assist as the Black Panthers finished sixth in the table.

Bengaluru FC add a gem to their backline

Hira Mondal has also featured for Kolkata-based sides Rainbow SC, Tollygunge Agragami and Peerless, having started his youth career with Calcutta Port Trust in 2015.

Bengaluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane on securing the services of Hira Mondal, said:

"Hira is a player who has consistently improved his game over the last few years, and is someone we had set our sights on for some time now. We are very happy to have him join our squad ahead of the new season. He had a fantastic year with SC East Bengal, and we are certain that he will play a big part in the team we are building – one that’s centred around young talent."

Mondal, who won the GTA Governor’s Gold Cup in 2018 with the East Bengal Reserves and the I-League 2nd Division with Mohammedan SC in 2020, has also represented West Bengal in the Santosh Trophy. The Kolkata-born full-back made 16 appearances in his debut appearance in the Indian Super League last term.

