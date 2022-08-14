ISL Transfer News: Daniel Chima Chukwu extends stay with Jamshedpur FC

Earlier today (August 14), 2021-22 League Shield winners Jamshedpur FC announced that the club have signed an extension with star striker Daniel Chima Chukwu. The Nigerian forward has signed a two-year extension with the Men of Steel.

Chukwu, whose initial stint in the ISL was with SC East Bengal, joined the Red Miners in the January transfer window.

The Nigerian forward soon became an important part of Owen Coyle's squad, netting seven times and assisting once. The 31-year-old was a vital threat against opposition defenses and became a significant figure in the side's League Shield win. Chima became an instant favorite with Jamshedpur FC fans through his consistent performances.

In a statement from the club, an elated Daniel Chima Chukwu said:

"I am delighted and honored to have extended my stay. We were in a bubble last year and it’s incredible to finally play with the vociferous Jamshedpur crowd backing us at the Furnace. It was a great experience joining Jamshedpur mid-season and now it feels just right to be back at our home.

"The club has fantastic players and staff, incredible infrastructure and top ambitions and now It is all about continuing the winning mindset. I am excited to continue my journey and can’t wait to join other players in pre-season."

Jamshedpur FC head coach thrilled by Chima's extension

Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd is excited to have Daniel Chima Chukwu on board for the upcoming season. In a club statement, the Red Miners' gaffer said:

"Chima is a quality forward and a thorough professional. He joined the club, fit right in and turned around his season with exceptional displays in attack. We are delighted to have him stay and I am sure the fans are excited to finally watch him in action at the Furnace."

Daniel Chima Chuwku will wear the number 99 jersey for the Red Miners in the upcoming season.

