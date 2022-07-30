ISL Transfer News: Jamshedpur FC rope in Pratik Chaudhari ahead of 2022-23 season

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC announced the signing of former Bengaluru FC defender Pratik Chaudhari on Saturday (July 30). The defender has made a comeback to the Furnace after three seasons.

The Mumbai-born defender began his football career with Bank of India and then Union Bank of India. He soon joined I-League side Air India in 2011.

Chaudhari made his ISL debut for Kerala Blasters FC while playing for Mumbai FC. He then shifted base to join Delhi Dynamos in the 2017-18 season before making a move to join the Men of Steel.

In a club statement, Chaudhari shared his excitement on sealing a move back to his old club. He said:

"This was an obvious choice for me. I feel nostalgic to come back home to the amazing city of Jamshedpur. It has a huge legacy of football with the boisterous Red Miners supporting the team through thick and thin.

"I look forward to the added responsibility of defending the League winners shield and add more. I am excited to work under the guidance of Aidy Boothroyd as the new gaffer along with my teammates and staff."

The 32-year-old centre-back has made 76 appearances in the ISL and was a pivotal character in the Red Miners' fifth-place finish in the 2018-19 season. He joined Mumbai City FC in 2019-20 which was followed by a move away to Bengaluru FC in 2020.

Jamshedpur FC defense bolstered by Chaudhari's inclusion

Newly appointed Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd is delighted at the addition of an experienced centre-back to the squad. In a statement released by the club, he said:

"Having Pratik back to Jamshedpur is a real boon to the team's defense. He is one of the best Indian defenders with a strong physical presence. A player like Pratik brings with him leadership qualities as well as stability to the squad. A stable and steady defense wins titles and that's what Pratik is here to do. I am thrilled to work with him."

Pratik Chaudhari will wear the number 24 jersey and will join the Red Miners in August for the pre-season.

