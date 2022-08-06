ISL Transfer News: Peter Hartley extends stay with Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC's League Shield-winning captain Peter Hartley has signed a one-year extension with the Red Miners, the club announced on Saturday (August 6)

The Englishman, with his rock-solid performances and partnership with fellow centre-back Eli Sabia, became a fan favorite in their League Shield-winning campaign. Hartley managed to score thrice during the course of the tournament.

In a club statement, an elated Peter Hartley shared his excitement on signing a one-year extension. He said:

"This season with Jamshedpur was very special to me; not only did we win the League Shield but also scored the highest point by any club in ISL history. The aim for this season will be to retain the CHAMPIONS OF INDIA title. Jamshedpur is a very special club with amazing people both on & off the field. I am delighted to call it my home for the future. "

The 34-year-old centre-back, who started his career at Sunderland, joined the Red Miners at the start of the 2020-21 campaign and steadily became an influential leader. His presence on and off the field was a major factor in the side's journey to the top of the table.

Hartley also expressed his excitement on getting the opportunity to work with Aidy Boothroyd. In a press release by the club, the defender said:

"I had some fantastic conversations with the gaffer throughout the off-season, and I am very excited to work with Aidy Boothroyd. He is a great coach and has helped several English players to grow and develop their skills. I am excited to work with his guidance and do my best for Jamshedpur and its fantastic supporters."

Jamshedpur FC head coach looking to continue Hartley-Sabia partnership at the back

Newly appointed Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd shared his delight at getting the opportunity to work with last season's successful centre-back pairing of Peter Hartley and Eli Sabia. In a club statement, the gaffer said:

"I have seen what a significant role the skipper had played in the earlier seasons. Having the most clean sheets in the past is because of Peter's defense prowess with the team and had a great partnership with Eli Sabia. He brings forth a sea of experience that helps the team. It's great to have him again."

Peter Hartley will wear the number 29 jersey for Jamshedpur FC in the upcoming season.

