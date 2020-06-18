ISL Transfers: Bengaluru FC's Nili Perdomo signs for Greek club AE Larisa

Nili Perdomo played 10 matches for Bengaluru FC across the AFC Cup Qualifiers and ISL last season and scored two goals.

Bengaluru FC has five foreign players contracted with them for the next season as of now.

Nili Perdomo (L) in action against Hyderabad FC in an ISL match in 2020

Spanish player Nili Perdomo, who joined ISL club Bengaluru FC in the January transfer window, has signed with Greek Super League side AE Larisa for the upcoming season. The 26-year-old made a total of 10 appearances for the Blues across the AFC Cup Qualifiers, ISL league stage, and the subsequent playoffs scoring two goals in the process.

Nili began his senior career with the 'B' team of Las Palmas before making his La Liga debut with their main team in 2016. Following that, he joined the reserve side of Barcelona and even made one appearance for them in the Copa del Rey. After playing for Albacete in La Liga II and Platanias in Greek Super League, he arrived at the shores of India.

El mediapunta y extremo Nili Perdomo (ex UD Las Palmas/FC Barcelona/Albacete Balompié), libre tras acabar contrato en el Bengaluru FC de Indian Super League, vuelve a Grecia y ficha por el AE Larissa FC.https://t.co/ogixmxHftH pic.twitter.com/trjfNxFvXi — Ivan Quirós (@QuirosRuiz) June 9, 2020

Nili's versatility was extremely useful in Bengaluru FC's head coach Carles Cuadrat's tactics. Cuadrat deployed him both in the left-back and left-wing positions. Nili scored against Paro FC and Maziya SC in the AFC Cup Qualifiers, although Bengaluru FC failed to qualify for the group stages.

Which foreign players will remain at Bengaluru FC for next season?

Bengaluru FC have sorted five of their foreign signings so far

Bengaluru FC began their ISL campaign last season by registering only six foreign players. However, Raphael Augusto got injured after playing nine matches and the management decided to loan Manuel Onwu to Odisha FC. The club, however, brought reinforcements in the form of Deshorn Brown, Kevaughn Frater, and Nili Perdomo in the January transfer window.

Raphael Augusto and Deshorn Brown are contracted with Bengaluru FC for another year. On the other hand, their defensive midfielder Erik Paartalu and imposing central defender Juanan have put pen to paper till May 2022. Dimas Delgado will also be available for the Blues till the end of next season.

As far as Indian players are concerned, Pratik Chaudhari (Mumbai City FC), Joe Zoherliana (Aizawl FC), Lalthuammawia Ralte (East Bengal), and Wungngayam Muirang (Gokulam Kerala) will be the new players whom Bengaluru FC fans can see in action next season. Nishu Kumar, who jumped ship to ISL rivals Kerala Blasters, will be a huge loss.