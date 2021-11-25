"We obviously fairly dominated the game"- Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle ahead of their ISL encounter with FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC took on SC East Bengal in their first match of the Indian Super League 2021 campaign and were forced to share the spoils. Both sides scored through set-pieces in the first half and failed to capitalize on any other opportunities.

Both Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal fielded a balanced squad with quality foreigners, some of whom were yet to wake up to the season.

Ahead of their next encounter at the ISL, Jamshedpur FC's head coach Owen Coyle addressed the media through a virtual press conference. At the conference, Coyle reflected on the team's performance in the last outing. He spoke of how the team showed spine despite going a goal down. They kept on hammering the opposition's defense to create a valuable chance to snatch glory.

Coyle said:

"I think it's a fair comment. We obviously fairly dominated the game. When we got behind, it shows character to come back. Finished very strongly trying to win the game. 18 attempts on goal, maybe more on possession."

Jamshedpur FC gaffer highlights his willingness to go to the next round

Owen went on to add how such scenarios can be dealt with in the future. He emphasized the club's willingness to pursue their goal of going to the next round. He added:

"I think what we have to do is be more clinical. We certainly had some good chances. The keeper made a couple of good saves in all fairness. But with all the opportunities, we have to hit the target. I think moving forward we want to create that amount of chances in a game but also make sure we are more clinical. If we do that, it will lead to those draws becoming 3 points and that's what we are after every game."

On being pointed out, if a two-foreign center back causes the team to lose out in the creative department, Owen said:

"Well, regardless of how you deploy your foreigners, whether you have two center backs, one center back or no center back. Of course, that's a challenge the head coach will face. That being said, if you deploy them then obviously the Indian players can come in and show that the team can cope in the absence of a center back, a number 10 or a central midfielder. So the opportunity is there for everybody. Ultimately, it is on the coach to try and pick the best team available, to try and win the game."

The Jamshedpur FC head coach also highlighted how he feels about Komal Thatal and Boris. He went on to say that he is excited about working with them to develop their playing abilities. A developed player, Owen stated, can certainly become an asset for Jamshedpur FC.

