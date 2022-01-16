"It'll be an equal game" - Hyderabad FC boss Manolo Marquez ahead of ISL clash against Jamshedpur FC

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez believes his side will meet their match when they take on Jamshedpur FC on Monday in Match 63 of the 2021-22 ISL at the GMC Athletic Stadium.

While answering questions from the press about the threat Owen Coyle's side pose, Marquez said:

"I think every game against Jamshedpur - 1-1 and 0-0 last season, 1-1 this season - [proves] they are a very tough team. They're a typical English team and have, for me, the best player in the championship, Greg Stewart. Very dangerous from set pieces, strong characters like Hartley and Sabia. But like always, it's a tough game for them too."

When asked if another draw could be on the cards given the previous results, the Hyderabad FC boss responded:

"These three draws don't mean it will be a draw again. Both teams have good squads and anything can happen. We are second and third, they have two points more than our team but every game is different. I think it'll be an equal game."

"We have to continue with our work" - Hyderabad FC coach Marquez outlines difficulties caused by COVID-19

Marquez was also questioned about the difficulties COVID-19 has brought to his team as well as the league. Multiple matches have been postponed so far, with many of the teams facing outbreaks within their squads.

He responded:

"All the teams are in the same situation. When you don't know what will happen, it's difficult in every aspect of life, not just in the bubble. It's tough without families but life isn't easy. There are people in worse [conditions] than us."

The Hyderabad FC boss went on to add that everyone is looking forward to the end of the pandemic, but emphasized the need for focus, saying:

"The world is waiting for this pandemic to finish but at this moment, we have to continue with our work. If we have to play, we will play; if we have to cancel, we will cancel. But of course, a positive mentality is very important in this kind of situation."

A win in the match against Jamshedpur FC will put the Nizams level on points with leaders Kerala Blasters. This is possible because the Tuskers' match tonight against Mumbai City FC has been postponed.

Also Read Article Continues below

Marquez's side have a better goal difference than Ivan Vukomanovic's outfit, meaning they will head to the top of the table if they score all three points.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan