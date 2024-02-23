"It was not my magic, the players played very well" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil recently heaped praise on his players for the 2-1 comeback victory against East Bengal FC at home on Thursday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Jamil credited the substitutes who came in during the second-half drinks break. The hosts headed into the break trailing 1-0 as East Bengal FC winger Nandhakumar Sekar opened the deadlock just a few minutes before halftime.

While Rei Tachikawa's 81st-minute goal leveled the scoreline at 1-1, it was French attacking midfielder Jeremy Manzorro's free-kick in the dying moments of the game that won Jamshedpur FC the three points.

"It was not my magic," Jamil said. "They (the players who were substituted in) played very well. Going inside (the pitch), Rei (Tachikawa) changed the game. Nikhil (Barla) put in a good cross like he did in the earlier games, and Rei (Tachikawa) scored. Alen (Stevanovic) also tried (to make an impact) after coming in. So, everybody is working hard as a team. That is a good point."

Khalid Jamil revealed that the 97th-minute strike was the turning point of the match, which was almost heading towards a draw. Asserting that his team deserved three points from the encounter, he stated:

"Everybody is happy to get the three points at home because everybody has worked hard. We deserved the three points. We played in the same way as we played in our last two home games. But this time, (we won) because of Jeremy (Manzorro), he scored a free-kick (in the dying moments). So, it was the turning point."

Expand Tweet

"Siverio did everything but he couldn’t score" - Khalid Jamil

Acknowledging the efforts of Javier Siverio who was up against his former club having joined Jamshedpur FC recently, the former Indian international expressed:

"Javier Siverio did everything but (he) couldn’t score. He didn't, but he tried. It (goal) will come. He's a hardworking player."

About the young Indian talents of Jamshedpur FC, who have been making quite an impact on the pitch this season, Khalid Jamil further went on to add:

"Imran Khan, Mohammed Sanan K, and Nikhil (Barla) are all working very hard. There is good competition within the team. Imran is a versatile player, and he played very well today. He put in numerous crosses tonight and has been playing well in the last consecutive matches."

The Red Miners are currently in sixth spot with 20 points from 17 matches. They have certainly transformed under Khalid Jamil in the second half of this ISL edition and they will certainly be hoping to maintain the momentum in the next five matches in a bid to seal the playoff spot.