"It’s happened only once in the world" - Bengaluru FC boss Marco Pezzaiuoli on revising ISL fixtures mid-season

The Indian Super League on Wednesday, February 2, unveiled a revised list of fixtures for the ongoing 2021-22 season. Matches of all the teams were rescheduled to accommodate the games that had been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks in camps of the respective teams.

However, ahead of their next game, Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli slammed the league's decision to revise the fixtures midway through the season. The German gaffer said:

"The first thing is we had influence during the season with changing rules during the COVID situation. The second part is now the changing of fixtures. I think this is the first time in the world I've heard and seen this. I've now worked in four countries in Asia. Even in Asia, this is the first time. This influences the competition a lot."

Pezzaiuoli also added that other coaches too aren't happy with the situation, but the teams now have to look ahead and work around these changes.

"But the team needs to handle it and so do I as a coach. But I think most of the coaches are not happy with how the new situations like the COVID-19 and the fixtures have been handled this season," the 53-year-old said.

Asked by Sportskeeda if the coaches had been informed and consulted about the rescheduling of fixtures, Marco Pezzaiuoli revealed:

“The teams were contacted. But not the coaches. It affects us because every team has a different kind of rhythm. Now we are in a good rhythm. But for example, we now play Hyderabad FC not in the last game but earlier. And that influences a lot."

"I'm not crying about the situation but it influences the league. It’s happened only once in the world. You need to think really for the future. Have a clear plan. Every detail influences in football.”

The former Guangzhou Evergrande boss further added:

“When you when you want to develop football, you need to have clear rules from the beginning of the season. Not change rules during the season as you wish, as you want. Changing rules or changing fixtures completely influences the season. For every team and not just Bengaluru FC. We have six, seven months to think about it before we start the season, so we need to have clarified every rules.”

"Result at the end of the league stage is what matters the most" - Marco Pezzaiuoli ahead of Bengaluru FC's clash against Jamshedpur FC

Meanwhile, the Blues face second-placed Jamshedpur FC in their next game. Owen Coyle's side have won three consecutive encounters and have been flying high in the league. In response to a query about their opponent, Marco Pezzaiuoli said:

"Jamshedpur are a physical team, they have a new player in (Daniel) Chima who brings a lot of speed, and can score a lot of goals. Our last game was a good, tough game, but I think we did a little bit more than them on that night."

Given Jamshedpur FC's run of form, the BFC coach was asked if he would be happy with a draw at the end of 90 minutes. Pezzaiuoli said:

"I don't like to think about the possible outcome before the game. A draw can be a very good point for us if we have played well in a tough game. Yes, it's important to win, but the result at the end of the League stage is what matters the most."

Bengaluru FC are undefeated in their last eight matches and are coming on the back of a solid 1-0 victory against Kerala Blasters FC. In the game, the Blues played an all-Indian backline.

Asked by Sportskeeda what a made of their performance and the cleansheet, the German boss said:

"I don't like to differentiate between players, whether they are young or old or Indian or foreigners. I think our defense has performed well in the last few games. I heard Erik Paartalu saying 'defending is an art', and that's true. It's a tough job, and I think we've done well."

Marco Pezzaiuoli also provided injury updates within the Bengaluru FC squad. Leon Augustine, Yrondu Musavu-King, Harmanpreet Singh and Amay Morajkar were the only players out injured. Meanwhile, new signing Yaya Banana is still undergoing quarantine.

