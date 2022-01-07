"It's my mistake, I take all the blame" - NorthEast United FC boss Khalid Jamil after loss to Jamshedpur FC

NorthEast United FC suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat against Jamshedpur FC on Thursday after Ishan Pandita nudged home the winner in the 93rd minute.

Khalid Jamil's side looked like the second-best team throughout the game. The NorthEast United FC head coach, however, refrained from pointing fingers at his players and took all the blame on himself.

"I cannot blame anybody. Everybody played together. But talking about the results throughout, it's my mistake. I will take the blame. I should not blame anybody else," a dejected Khalid Jamil said after the match.

Jamshedpur FC led the game for almost the entire second half before Deshorn Brown scored a late equalizer for NorthEast United FC. With just four minutes of added time left in the game, the Highlanders still couldn't defend the 2-2 scoreline. Asked if the late goal came due to a lack of concentration, the NorthEast United FC boss said:

"Today we should've at least got a point. We were unlucky because we conceded the last goal from a misunderstanding between the defender and the goalkeeper. So yes, there was a lack of concentration."

After 10 games, NorthEast United FC are second last in the points table with just two wins and eight points. How does the team regroup after the loss? The NorthEast United FC boss said:

"Now, we have to think about winning the next game. That's the only solution. Not give any excuses. All the players and even the staff have to work together for that."

"That's what he does" - Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle on Ishan Pandita's late winner against NorthEast United FC

While NorthEast United FC were left visibly distraught after the late goal, the Jamshedpur FC camp and Owen Coyle were on their feet celebrating the dramatic victory.

Asked about his emotions after the rollercoaster finale against NorthEast United FC, Owen Coyle said:

"I'm delighted with the performance but also delighted to get the three points because you mentioned the two draws we had, then we lost to Chennaiyin FC and truth be told, we should have won all three games with some big, big chances."

The Jamshedpur FC coach further added:

"We made it difficult for ourselves by conceding the late goal. But the character of our team is that they pick themselves up, they go forward again and young [Ishan] Pandita who's been knocking at the door last few games, he had a wonderful chance against Kerala Blasters FC, a wonderful chance against Chennaiyin FC and then he pops up with a winner, so I'm delighted for Ishan."

As mentioned earlier, Pandita scored the crucial goal that sealed the three points for Jamshedpur FC against NorthEast United. But the young Indian forward has made a name for himself in the league, scoring crucial goals as a substitute.

Owen Coyle heaped praise on Jamshedpur FC's 23-year-old forward, saying:

"Yeah, I love the kid and that's why I brought him and of course he knows we've got good strikers but he's had plenty minutes and he'll know himself he is such a such a great kid, he has such a hunger for scoring goals that he's been angry with himself because of the couple of chances he's missed. But I said to him, just stay with it, the chances will come, your goals will come and it's great."

The Jamshedpur FC boss talked about further said:

"I mean, particularly how late the goal was and having lost a goal to bounce back again in injury time. And that's what he does. He's a natural goalscorer. I'm still looking to improve his all-round game. If I do that, then I tell you, India is going to have a very good centre-forward for the national team."

While Pandita grabbed the clutch winner, Jordan Murray finally ended his goal drought. He scored the equalizer after NorthEast United FC had taken the lead in the fourth minute. The Australian forward also set up Jamshedpur FC's second goal against NorthEast United FC.

Responding to a Sportskeeda query of whether Jordan Murray repaid the coach's faith with the performance, the Jamshedpur FC coach said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"Murray was outstanding tonight. Even if he hadn't scored the goal, if he hadn't had an assist, I'd be saying the same thing because of what he brings to our team. Of course, when you score when you assist, then it takes you to an even higher level but I've been delighted with Jordan Murray and he'll be better now moving into the second half of the season. No doubt about it."

Edited by Aditya Singh