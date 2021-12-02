"It's not how we start, but how we finish" - Chennaiyin FC boss Bozidar Bandovic ahead of ISL 2021-22 clash against SC East Bengal

Chennaiyin FC boss Bozidar Bandovic is unfazed by his side's excellent start to the new ISL season. Bandovic stressed that rather than starting well, their goal will be to maintain their good run and finish the ISL 2021-22 group stages in a good position.

The Marina Machans manager was speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of Chennaiyin FC's clash with SC East Bengal tomorrow (December 3). When Sportskeeda asked him to assess his side's performances so far, Bandovic said:

"We've had some difficulties from the start and I'm happy that we have won two games. But the players know very well what we [as a team] can do better. As I said before, it's not how we start but how we're going to finish. But it's a very good start for us, for our confidence and [helps us] get more focus and be more concentrated for the next game."

The 52-year-old was also questioned about areas he believed Chennaiyin FC needed to improve on. Bandovic replied:

"Of course we need to improve and we can do better. We need to play better and we can play better but this needs time and work, physically, tactically and otherwise. Now in December, we're going to have games every 3-4 days so we're not going to have time for more working. I hope we will play better but till now I'm satisfied with all the [players]."

"They will want to win" - Bandovic believes SC East Bengal will have a point to prove when they meet Chennaiyin FC

SC East Bengal enter tomorrow's ISL 2021-22 clash against Chennaiyin FC in the midst of a poor run. The Red and Gold Brigade have picked up just one solitary point from their three matches so far. They have already conceded 10 goals from three matches, including six against Odisha FC in their previous match.

Bandovic, however, isn't paying much heed to East Bengal's form in this season's ISL. Instead, he believes their 6-4 loss to Odisha will fuel them to fight for victory against the Marina Machans.

"These opponents, [whether they] win or lose, will be focused 1000%. They will want to win and use this game to [make a] comeback. So we need to be ready and we have a chance to make it three wins in a row. We need to do it on the field - be better, quicker, think fast, make good decisions with full concentration and discipline"

The Chennaiyin FC coach added:

"We need to respect every opponent and we know exactly what we need to do. It doesn't matter if they concede 10 goals or they lose the game, they will come and try to win the game especially now."

Bandovic also noted East Bengal's struggles in defending set-pieces in the ISL this season. However, he added that the Red and Gold Brigade's coaching staff would have observed Chennaiyin FC's matches as well.

"We've seen this [East Bengal conceding from our pieces] in their games like they see our games. So we will prepare for this and of course the East Bengal coach will do the same to avoid conceding from set pieces. We are prepared and [will] try to work with the plan we have and see what we can do."

The Croatian also had positive news on the injury front. Bandovic informed the press that barring Rafael Crivellaro, every other Chennaiyin FC player is fit ahead of this vital ISL 2021-22 clash.

