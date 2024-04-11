"It is very shameful, I don't deserve to be here" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil feels that he doesn't deserve to be at the helm after failing to guide his team to the 2023-24 ISL playoff. Having already played all 22 league matches this season, the Red Miners finished 11th in the 12-team competition with 21 points.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after Jamshedpur FC's 3-2 defeat to FC Goa on Tuesday, April 9, a visibly disappointed Jamil asserted that he blames himself and not the players for the poor outing.

The 46-year-old also thanked the club management for the opportunity and opened up by saying:

"I am not blaming anyone, but I am not satisfied at all. We have lost. It is very shameful. I don't deserve to be here. I thought that we must come in the first six and I failed. That said, I am very thankful to the management. They gave me this chance. I'm very disappointed. I'm not blaming the players. The players worked very hard. But I am disappointed with myself."

"I am just saying sorry to the Jamshedpur FC fans"- Khalid Jamil

Khalid Jamil replaced Scott Cooper as the Jamshedpur FC head coach in December 2023 upon the conclusion of the first leg matches of the ISL season. When he took over the reins, Jamshedpur were reeling in 10th spot with just two wins out of 12 matches.

In his first game in charge of the club, Jamil guided Jamshedpur FC to the semifinals of the 2024 Super Cup in Bhubaneswar where they lost 2-0 to the eventual winners East Bengal FC.

Although Jamshedpur began well under the former Indian International in the second leg of the ongoing ISL season, they failed to extend the momentum, managing just 12 points from 10 matches.

Jamil concluded the press conference by apologizing to the fans of the club and wishing them the very best for next season.

"Everybody worked hard. All the players are good. I am just saying sorry to them (Jamshedpur FC fans) and maybe all the best for them for the next season," he said.

Given the poor outing, it has been a forgettable season for the 2021-22 ISL League Shield Winners who have once again failed to make it to the playoffs, having finished 10th last season.