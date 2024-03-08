"It will be a very good game against Jamshedpur FC - they can beat anyone" - Mumbai City coach Petr Kratky ahead of tie | ISL 2023-24

Mumbai City FC travel to Jamshedpur to take on Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Friday, March 8.

The Islanders know that they have to be on their toes and not take Jamshedpur FC lightly given that the Red Miners have shown sparks ever since Khalid Jamil was appointed coach, replacing Scott Cooper.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Mumbai City head coach Petr Kratky mentioned that there was no room for complacency at all.

"Jamshedpur FC are a good team, they are proving it throughout the season, because of the quality they have. We have to be aware that we lost the reverse fixture and that we want to come here and fight for a win. It will be a very good game against Jamshedpur FC, they can beat anyone and we have to be ready for it. I think we are ready, the boys have rested well, and they feel good, so looking forward to playing them tomorrow," Kratky said.

"We play well, we fight and work hard (in) every game. As you can see from what's happening in the league, every game is important. We want to go game-by-game, now it's Jamshedpur FC, (we just want to) make sure we are ready for this game tomorrow, and then the next one. But the priority is always the next game. It's good to end on a good note but we are far from the end of the season," he added.

"For me, the mentality is 90 percent of the performance" - Petr Kratky

Kratky also spoke about how important it is to have a winning mindset which will help his side challenge other teams in the league.

He knows that the standards of the ISL have grown exponentially over the years, and only teams that manage to remain mentally strong succeed despite setbacks.

"It's massive, for me, the mentality is 90% of the performance. I want them to play free and I want them to believe in their abilities and they are doing it because they are good footballers and we are a good group," said Kratky.

"We have strengths, and we just need to be free and play the way we want to play. We have everything that it takes to win games. Don't give up and work hard and whatever happens on the pitch will happen. At the end of the day, the better team wins. The mentality is where we start and where we finish. Consistency now will be the key," he concluded.