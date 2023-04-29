IWL 2023: Live streaming details for matches on Day 4, April 29

The fourth day of the Indian Women's League 2023 (IWL 2023) will see four Group A games take place.

HOPS FC, Misaka United FC, Mumbai Knights FC, Mata Rukmani FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Sports Odisha, East Bengal FC and Kahaani FC are the eight teams that will be playing on Day 4 of the Hero Indian Women's League 2023.

All the aforementioned teams are pitted in Group A of the competition. Gokulam Kerala FC are atop the points table after matchday 1, having won their season opener. Misaka United FC, Sports Odisha and Mumbai Knights are the next three teams in the points table and also started their IWL 2023 campaigns with a win.

HOPS FC, Kahaani FC, Mata Rukmami FC and East Bengal FC are the four teams who lost their season openers in the ongoing edition of the Indian Women's League. They will look to register their first victory of the tournament in round two of games.

Live streaming details for Day 4 matches of IWL 2023

Two of the four games of IWL 2023 will be live streamed for fans in India. The 8 am IST matches won't be telecasted live, while fans can catch action from the 4:30 pm games live on Indian Football's YouTube Channel.

Here is the schedule from Day 4 of IWL 2023:

HOPS FC vs Misaka United FC at Transstadia, 8:00 am (Match not covered live)

Mumbai Knights FC vs Mata Rukmani FC at Shahibaug Police Stadium, 8:00 am (Match not covered live)

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sports Odisha at Transstadia, 4:30 pm (Live on Indian Football's YouTube Channel)

East Bengal FC vs Kahaani FC at Shahibaug Police Stadium, 4:30 am (Live on Indian Football's YouTube Channel)

