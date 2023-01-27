Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC: Player ratings for the Red Miners as the Islanders mount a late comeback | ISL 2022-23

Despite a valiant effort, Jamshedpur FC succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Mumbai City FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium on Friday (January 27).

The away side dominated possession in the early stages, but the Red Miners were content with it. They were compact at the back, looking to block the central areas. Despite having most of the ball, the Islanders struggled to get going, and were surprisingly not at their flowing best.

On the other end, Aidy Boothroyd’s side had a couple of good chances, but Phurba Lachenpa denied them their opening goal. The first half was a cagey affair, with interesting tactical and individual battles on the pitch. It ended with both sides failing to trouble the scoresheet.

The Men of Steel started the second half where they left off in the first. They were adventurous and targeted the box with Sawyer and Chukwu in it. Eventually, Jamshedpur FC's pressure paid dividends as Boris Singh beat Lachenpa to help his team take an unlikely lead.

Des Buckingham immediately shifted to Plan B, which ultimately proved to be the difference. The Islanders showed their mettle, first with Lallianzuala Chhangte scoring the equalizer. Following the goal, substitute Vikram Pratap Singh secured all three points when his attempted cross found the back of the net in the 87th minute.

Jamshedpur FC will feel hard done by with the result, but Aidy Boothroyd will be content with the progress made in the last month. On that note, here are the player ratings for the Red Miners.

Rehenesh TP - 5.5/10: Rehenesh had a nervy moment in the early minutes when he appeared to foul Jorge Pereyra Diaz in the box. He had very little to do in the first half but was called into action a couple of times in the second. The 29-year-old, however, was guilty of misreading Vikram’s cross for Mumbai City FC’s winner.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 5/10: Renthlei came up against the in-form Bipin Singh and performed extremely well in the first half. However, he made an error for the Islanders’ goal, which ultimately cost his side in the end.

Pratik Chaudhari - 7.5/10: Pratik was solid at the back, both physically and in terms of reading the game. He was tight to his marker, while also defending his box with confidence.

Eli Sabia - 7/10: Sabia showed his experience at the back. He won his duels and kept Pereyra Diaz at bay. Additionally, the Brazilian won four out of his five ground duels.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 7/10: Ricky was energetic and prevented Chhangte from going past him. He had an industrious first half and followed it with a decent second 45 minutes. Moreover, he completed 11 passes into the final third.

Boris Singh - 7.5/10: Boris Singh was potent in attack and caused all sorts of trouble for the opposing full-back. His constant runs in behind were useful when Jamshedpur FC looked to hit the Islanders on the break. Boris then followed it up with a well-taken goal to put the Red Miners ahead.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



Ritwik sends in a defence-tearing through ball towards Chima. The forward leaves it for Boris who runs deep into the box and breaks the deadlock from a tight angle which takes us into the lead at home!



JFC 1 - 0 MCFC



#JamKeKhelo #JFCMCFC 63'| INTO THE LEAD WE GO!Ritwik sends in a defence-tearing through ball towards Chima. The forward leaves it for Boris who runs deep into the box and breaks the deadlock from a tight angle which takes us into the lead at home!JFC 1 - 0 MCFC 63'| INTO THE LEAD WE GO! 😍💪Ritwik sends in a defence-tearing through ball towards Chima. The forward leaves it for Boris who runs deep into the box and breaks the deadlock from a tight angle which takes us into the lead at home! ⚽️ JFC 1 - 0 MCFC#JamKeKhelo #JFCMCFC https://t.co/FprHtpEi2I

Pronay Halder - 7.5/10: Halder kept the likes of Apuia and Greg Stewart quiet and put in a shift in midfield. He made 10 recoveries and won five out of his seven ground duels. Another impressive performance from the experienced campaigner.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas - 7/10: Thomas added a presence in the middle of the park and protected his back four well. He seemed to win every second ball and marked Stewart out of the game. Furthermore, he made 13 recoveries.

Ritwik Das - 8/10: Another brilliant display by Ritwik. With Rafael Crivellaro out, the creative burden fell on the winger as he posed a problem for Mumbai City FC’s defenders.

He created three chances and had six shots in total for Jamshedpur FC. Although Ritwik missed a couple of good chances, his confidence is certainly growing.

Harrison Sawyer - 6/10: Sawyer was instructed to mark Jahouh when he dropped into midfield and did a commendable job in restricting the Moroccan. In terms of his offensive contributions, he made Mehtab Singh work, but his impact was minimal, although he won the most duels in the game.

Daniel Chima Chukwu - 7.5/10: Chukwu’s hold-up play was crucial for Jamshedpur FC as they looked to hit their opponents on the counter-attack. He brought others into play and created three chances himself as well.

Jamshedpur FC Substitutes

Rafael Crivellaro - 6/10: Crivellaro’s exclusion was surprising, but Boothroyd’s decision was justified. The Brazilian was called into action after the Islanders equalized in the 80th minute, but it was too little, too late.

Ishan Pandita - 6/10: Pandita was a physical presence in the forward areas for the Jamshedpur FC and made dashes into the box. Like Crivellaro, he had little time to make an impact.

