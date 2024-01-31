Jamshedpur FC set to sign East Bengal FC forward Javier Siverio | ISL 2023-24

Jamshedpur FC are set to sign East Bengal FC forward Javier Siverio, as per the Times of India journalist, Marcus Mergulhao. The Spaniard, who recently won the Kalinga Super Cup with the Kolkata giants, will join the Red Miners for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.

Jamshedpur have been relatively quiet in the transfer market, both in terms of departures and arrivals. However, the acquisition of Siverio undoubtedly marks a statement of intent following a lackluster start to the season.

With Khalid Jamil now at the helm, the Red Miners have opted to play two strikers upfront, making the addition of a forward of Siverio’s caliber an improvement to their squad depth and a valuable backup option for Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Siverio arrived in India in 2021 and initially joined Hyderabad FC under Manolo Marquez. Over his two-year tenure with the Nawabs, he amassed a total of 54 appearances and found the net 16 times, while also winning the ISL title in 2022.

Subsequently, he made the move to East Bengal at the start of the ongoing campaign, under another Spaniard Carles Cuadrat. However, Siverio has struggled to replicate his form with the Torchbearers and has been overshadowed by Cleiton Silva’s brilliance.

A transfer to Jamshedpur FC benefits both parties, as East Bengal have confirmed the arrival of former FC Barcelona player Victor Vazquez to fill Siverio’s void. Meanwhile, Siverio is anticipated to receive more playing time and bolster Jamshedpur’s prospects of clinching a playoff berth.

Jamshedpur FC will look to continue their momentum

After a solid start to their ISL season, Jamshedpur FC stumbled mid-way through the campaign, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Scott Cooper. Khalid Jamil assumed the role in his place and has made a formidable start to his tenure.

The Red Miners secured victories in all three of their Super Cup group-stage matches, notably defeating NorthEast United and ISL leaders Kerala Blasters FC. While they faltered in the semi-finals, there were numerous positive indicators to build upon.

Additionally, despite only notching two wins in the ISL so far, they remain within striking distance of a playoff berth, trailing sixth-placed NorthEast United FC by a mere three points. However, the race for that final spot is fiercely contested among four teams, which increases the pressure given the high stakes.

Nevertheless, bolstered by the addition of Siverio to improve their attack, Jamshedpur FC certainly have the experience and quality to secure passage to the knockout rounds.