Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Jamshedpur FC managed a 2-1 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan after a thrilling contest in Match 20 of the 2021-22 ISL. Goals from Seiminlen Doungel and Alex Lima either side of half-time sealed the deal for Owen Coyle's high-flying side. Pritam Kotal netted a controversial consolation goal for Antonio Habas' men.

ATK Mohun Bagan began the game brightly and with a new formation, deploying an interesting 3-4-2-1 system. But it was Jamshedpur FC who had the game's first clear-cut chance in the sixth minute.

An excellent cross from the left found Nerijus Valskis and Seiminlen Doungel in space inside the box. Valskis looked to be in a better position to head the ball, but collided with Doungel, who also had his eyes on the cross. The ball eventually ballooned off both players and over Amrinder Singh's goal.

Komal Thatal then had a half-chance after ATK Mohun Bagan failed to clear the ball near their defensive box. Thatal hit a first-time snap-shot, but Amrinder Singh got down well to grab the ball.

The ATK Mohun Bagan keeper made another excellent save after a brisk counterattack by Jamshedpur FC. Some brilliant skill from Valskis took him clear of Pritam Kotal, and he charged forward before releasing a pass to Greg Stewart. Stewart released a left-footed curler from outside the box, but Amrinder Singh did well to palm it away from danger.

However, the miss didn't bog down Jamshedpur FC, who scored in the 37th minute.

Another well-constructed attack saw Jitendra Singh pick out Doungel on the right side of the box. The winger arrowed a shot with his right foot between two ATK Mohun Bagan defenders. Doungel's strike nestled in the far post, and put the Red Miners ahead. The goal was their sixth of the new ISL season and Doungel's first.

Roy Krishna then had a fabulous chance to bring his side level. A chipped pass found the forward inside the box, and he tried to slip the ball past Rehenesh. The Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper got a hand to the ball. But it looked destined to roll into the goal only for Eli Sabia to get back in time to swipe it clear.

Shortly after that chance for ATK Mohun Bagan, the referee blew his whistle for half-time after a first half that had everything the ISL usually offers.

Referees take centre-stage as Jamshedpur FC hold on to beat ATK Mohun Bagan in Match 20 of ISL 2021-22

ATK Mohun Bagan began the second half of this ISL game with more energy, They moved the ball well, but Jamshedpur FC held fort with some excellent defending.

The Red Miners chose to stay solid at the back and tried to hit the Mariners on the counterattack, seemed which to work, as they needed it to. ATK Mohun Bagan created no clear-cut opportunities in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

Habas' side soon used a similar ploy, allowing Jamshedpur FC some time on the ball, and attempted to hit them on the counter. One such move transpired into a situation with three ATK Mohun Bagan attackers running at two Red Miners defenders. However, Prannoy Halder got back in time to make a tactical foul on Hugo Boumous by clipping his ankles.

The frustrated Frenchman reacted by shoving Halder to the floor, leading to a massive commotion on the field and yellows for both players involved. While the Jamshedpur FC midfielder's caution was deserved, the commentators believed Boumous should've seen red for his reaction.

Substitute David Williams then unleashed a fabulous shot from the edge of the box. After winning the ball in their defensive half, ATK Mohun Bagan moved it forward quickly. Just as they looked to be bereft of ideas, Boumous passed it to Liston Colaco, who set it up for Williams to strike. The stiker unleashed a venomous shot, but Rehenesh punched it out for a corner.

Just a couple of minutes later, Jamshedpur FC centre-back Peter Hartley fouled Colaco on the edge of the box. Boumous looked to send the resulting free-kick into the box from the left, but could only hit the wall.

The French attacker appealed vehemently for a penalty, but the referee was unmoved. Replays, though, showed a clear handball from one of the Jamshedpur FC members in the wall, which should have led to a penalty.

Shortly after that incident, Jamshedpur FC netted a second goal to rub salt into ATK Mohun Bagan's wounds.

A ball forward was headed on into the path of Boris Thangjam. The substitute set it up for Alex Lima, who had entered the action only a few seconds ago. The Jamshedpur FC attacker took a couple of touches before burying a shot through a crowd of defenders into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

Lima's goal seemed to kill the game off, but ATK Mohun Bagan found a goal of their own in the 89th minute. Rehenesh palmed away a good cross from Colacom, but the rebound fell to Ashutosh Mehta. Mehta couldn't sort his feet out as the ball hit his knee before going in off Kotal.

The ATK Mohun Bagan defender was clearly offside, but the goal stood, much to Jamshedpur FC's bemusement.

ATK Mohun Bagan pushed for an equaliser late on, but some excellent defending from Jamshedpur FC saw them hold on to the lead. The result pushed Owen Coyle's side up to second place in the ISL 2021-22 points table. They now have eight points from four games.

Meanwhile, Habas, who ended the game visibly frustrated due to the decisions that went against his side, saw his troops slip to fifth place. ATK Mohun Bagan have picked up just six points from their opening four games of the new ISL season.

Edited by Bhargav