Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Jamshedpur FC beat NorthEast United FC 3-2 in an ISL classic last night. Jordan Murray, Boris Singh Thangjam and Ishan Pandita scored for the Red Miners while Deshorn Brown scored a brace for the Highlanders.

Khalid Jamil's side started the game brighter, enjoying brief spells of possession and displaying some deft touches. They eventually got the reward for it when VP Suhair sent Brown through after a fantastic run. The NorthEast United forward placed his shot across Pawan Kumar to find the net after just five minutes.

Jamshedpur FC tried to crowd out the midfield early on, but simply couldn't impose themselves on the game. The Red Miners did get an incredible chance in the 14th minute. An excellent lofted ball into the box from Mobashir Rahman was completely missed by goalkeeper Mirshad Michu. Murray had an open goal to aim at but headed wide from close range.

NorthEast United almost caused their own demise around the 20-minute mark. A hopeful ball played forward was passed back by Patrick Flottman to Michu under pressure. Little did he know the goalkeeper had rushed off his line and the ball slowly rolled towards goal but Mashoor Shereef got back in time to clear it.

Greg Stewart then received an incredible chance for Jamshedpur FC late in the first half. Some excellent combination play between the Scot and Murray saw the latter cross the ball into the box. Stewart brought it down well and fired a half volley that was well saved by Michu in the NorthEast United goal.

It was then his turn to deliver a quality pass to Murray and this time, Jamshedpur FC found their equalizer. A free-kick from the edge of the box on the left was sent in by Stewart. Murray leapt highest to fire a bullet header past Michu to make it 1-1.

The 44th minute goal set up a tasty second half in this entertaining ISL encounter as the teams walked into the dressing rooms at half-time.

Late drama ensues as Jamshedpur FC beat NorthEast United FC in ISL thriller

Jamshedpur FC began the second half well and forced an early save from Michu. Murray beat his marker to send in a cross, which deflected off a NorthEast United defender. Michu responded well to palm it out of the danger area.

The Red Miners' fantastic start to the half yielded rewards in the 56th minute. An excellently-weighted ball by Seiminlen Doungel put Murray through on the right. His cross missed Stewart and took a touch off Provat Lakra that allowed it to evade the recovering Flottman and reach Boris Singh.

The midfielder slotted a first-time finish into an open goal to put Jamshedpur FC ahead for the first time in this ISL 2021-22 contest.

NorthEast United almost conceded once again a little while later. Under pressure from Doungel, Flottman's pass was intercepted by Murray, who tried to slide in a finish. Michu got a touch on it and Flottman recovered to hook the ball just inches away from going over the line.

Murray had an even better chance to wrap up the game in the 66th minute. A pass from Stewart was cleared by Shereef, but it ricocheted off Hernan Santana and fell to the Jamshedpur FC forward. Murray was one-on-one with the NorthEast United keeper but blasted his effort over.

The glaring miss was followed by a period where both teams created fewer clear-cut opportunities and staged a tactical battle of sorts. Eventually, the Highlanders received an amazing chance.

A regulation deep ball into the box was spilled by Pawan Kumar. Eli Sabia then tried to swipe the ball clear but failed as it fell to NorthEast United substitute Rochharzela. The midfielder made a strong effort but Kumar in the Jamshedpur FC goal stood tall to palm it away.

In the first minute of stoppage time, however, they did find their leveler. A long ball from Shereef wasn't dealt with by Hartley and was picked up by Brown. The forward rounded Kumar in the Jamshedpur FC goal before filling in an empty net to make it 2-2.

There was even more drama two minutes later as the Red Miners stole the lead once again. A hopeful cross into the box from Stewart was defended horribly by the NorthEast United defense. The ball then deflected off Alex Lima before falling to substitute Ishan Pandita, who stabbed home from point-blank range.

The goal proved to be the telling moment in a high-voltage ISL thriller. A 3-2 win took Jamshedpur FC to third in the 2021-22 ISL table, while NorthEast United worryingly remain in 10th place.

