Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the group stage?

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Jan 28, 2024 20:04 IST
Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table (Image via Google)
East Bengal FC finished atop the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group A points table with nine points, having won all three group stage matches. They finished their campaign with a goal difference of four, scoring eight goals and conceding four.

Mohun Bagan SG finished second with six points, winning two games and losing one. They finished the group stage with a goal difference of zero, scoring and conceding five goals each.

Sreenidi Deccan FC (three points), and Hyderabad FC (zero points) were the last two teams in the Group A standings.

Group A Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGFGAGDPoints
1East Bengal FC33008449
2Mohun Bagan SG32015506
3Sreenidi Deecan FC310265-13
4Hyderabad FC300349-50

Jamshedpur FC finished first in Group B standings with nine points, winning all three group stage matches. They won against NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and Shillong Lajong and finished their group matches with a score difference of four.

NorthEast United (six points), Kerala Blasters FC (three points), and Shillong Lajong (zero points) finished second, third, and fourth, respectively in the Group B points table.

Group B Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGFGAGDPoints
1Jamshedpur FC33007349
2NorthEast United FC32017436
3Kerala Blasters FC310268-23
4Shillong Lajong300327-50

Speaking of Group C, Mumbai City FC finished atop the group with nine points from three encounters. The Islanders finished their campaign with a goal difference of three, scoring six and conceding three goals.

Chennaiyin FC (four goals), Punjab FC (two points), and Gokulam Kerala FC (one point) were the next three teams in the Group C points table.

Group C Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGFGAGDPoints
1Mumbai City FC33006339
2Chennaiyin FC31113214
3Punjab FC302134-12
4Gokulam Kerala FC301214-31

Meanwhile, Odisha FC finished atop the Group D points table with nine points and a goal difference of five, having scored seven goals and conceded two. FC Goa finished second with six points and a goal difference of one.

Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi finished third and fourth, respectively, in the standings with one point each.

Group D Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGFGAGDPoints
1Odisha FC33007259
2FC Goa32015416
3Bengaluru FC301213-21
4Inter Kashi301226-41

Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Semi-Final & Final Results

1st Semi-Final: East Bengal FC 2-0 Jamshedpur FC

2nd Semi-Final: Mumbai City FC 0-1 Odisha FC

