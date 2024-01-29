Kerala Blasters recall Justine Emmanuel from Gokulam Kerala FC to replace injured Kwame Peprah

Kerala Blasters have recalled Nigerian forward Justine Emmanuel who was on his loan spell at Gokulam Kerala FC following the long-term injury to Kwame Peprah.

20-year-old Justine who joined the Malabarians in August 2023, represented them in 11 matches having a solitary goal to his name. Recently, he was seen in action for the Kozhikode-based club in all three group fixtures the I-League outfit played at the 2024 Indian Super Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Confirming the arrival of Justine Emmanuel on Monday (January 29), the Kerala Blasters announced:

"Loan Update: The Club has decided to recall Justine Emmanuel from his loan spell at Gokulam Kerala FC. Justine will start training with the team soon."

The outgoing player also received warm wishes from Gokulam Kerala FC whose farewell post read:

"Thank You Justine 🌟 Our heartfelt thanks for the incredible memories during your loan spell at GKFC. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Table toppers Kerala Blasters are on a mission to clinch their first-ever ISL title

Meanwhile, Ghanaian forward Peprah who scored a brace during the Men in Yellow's opening fixture against Shillong Lajong FC (won 3-1) in the Super Cup, suffered a groin injury during their second game of the tournament against Khalid Jamil's Jamshedpur FC which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

On Saturday (January 27), the three-time ISL runners-up released an official club statement about Peprah's injury:

"Injury Update: Kwame Peprah sustained a Groin injury during our recent clash against Jamshedpur FC. Following a thorough medical assessment, the club announces with regret that Peprah will be unavailable for the remainder of the season. The Club wishes Peprah a seamless rehab and recovery phase. We eagerly await his return to our Fortress and hope to see him back in action soon!"

Ivan Vukomanovic's men are currently at the top of the 2023-24 ISL points table with 26 points from 12 matches. Despite losing its key goal scorers in skipper Adrian Luna and Kwame Peprah to injuries, the team has reinforced itself with the much-needed additions of Fedor Cernych and Justine Emmanuel.

With Dimitrios Diamantakos already on a goal-scoring spree, watch out for the Blasters to once again come out with all guns blazing when the second half of the league kicks off as they are on a mission to clinch their first ISL title.