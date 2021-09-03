Kolkata- the Mecca of Indian football to host the iconic Durand Cup for the next 5 editions

India's oldest football competition, Durand Cup, has now found a new home in Kolkata. An official confirmation was given by the General Repswal (Chief of Staff, HQ Eastern Command, SM, VSM). The 130th edition of the iconic competition is scheduled to start on September 5, amidst the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. The news of Kolkata being announced as the new home for the Durand Cup for the next 5 editions sounds perfect, considering the contribution of the state to the rise of Indian football. In an official media interaction, General Repswal said:

Lt General Manoj Pande #ArmyCdrEC conveys his best wishes to all teams of 130th Edition of #DurandCup 2021 being held in Kolkata@adgpi @SpokespersonMoD #DurandCup2021 pic.twitter.com/QX2HZpncks — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) September 3, 2021

"The 129th edition of the Durand Cup was held in Kolkata in 2019. The kind of response the tournament got in Kolkata was immense, with a tremendous amount of support from the state government. I must mention it because of every department of the state govt. went out of their way to ensure the tournament becomes a success. You will all be very happy to know that for the next five years, the Durand Cup will be conducted in Kolkata.”

Among the dignitaries in the audience at the unveiling of the Durand Cup trophies were Shri Aroop Biswas (Hon’ble Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, Power in the Govt. of West Bengal) and Lt. General Kamal Repswal (Chief of Staff, HQ Eastern Command, SM, VSM). The previous edition of the Durand Cup was also conducted in Kolkata in 2019. Gokulam Kerala spoiled the party as they defeated hosts Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the final to take home their first Durand Cup.

Here are the glimpses from the official press conference of the 130th Edition of the Durand Cup 2021 held at Fort William, Kolkata on 2nd September, 2021.#DurandCup2021 @adgpi @aroopbiswasaitc @tiwarymanoj pic.twitter.com/yRvJVAthvq — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) September 2, 2021

Shri Aroop Biswas confirmed that there will be a limited crowd allowed inside the stadiums due to the Covid protocols. Although the state regulations have allowed 50% crowd, the Sports Minister confirmed that the situation will be accessed and only in the latter stages of the tournament will more crowds be allowed inside the stadium. During the media session, he said:

"The WB Govt. has allowed 50% capacity inside stadiums but the Durand Cup tournament committee, in light of the pandemic has decided to allow minimal attendance and then gradually towards the end of the tournament, if everything goes well, we will allow 50% attendance in compliance with government norms during the latter stages."

The rich history of the Durand Cup

The Durand Cup was first played in 1888 making it the third-oldest football tournament in the world, only behind the FA Cup and Scottish Cup. Shimla was the initial home of the competition, but the base later shifted to Delhi in 1940. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have been the most successful teams in this competition, having won 16 titles each.

This time around there is more excitement surrounding the tournament, as a lot of exciting teams are going to play in this prestigious tournament. Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC are the ISL teams that will be playing in the Durand Cup. The first Indian winners of the Durand Cup, Mohammedan Sporting, will be competing alongside fellow I-League clubs Sudeva FC and reigning champions Gokulam Kerala. Young teams like Delhi FC and Bengaluru United will be seen making their Durand Cup debuts this year. Teams like Army Red, Army Green, The Indian Air Force, The Indian Navy, The Assam Rifles and CRPF will also be showcasing their brilliance at the oldest football competition in the country.

The Durand Cup is scheduled to start on September 5, with the final to be played on October 3. The tournament will be played in 3 separate venues namely Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), Mohun Bagan Club Ground and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium Ground.

Fixtures confirmed for 130th edition of Durand Cup

Edited by Aditya Singh