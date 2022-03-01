"Making the switch to Jamshedpur FC was the turning point" - ISL's breakout star Ritwik Kumar Das opens up about his footballing journey

Jamshedpur FC have been arguably the most consistent side in the Indian Super League (ISL) so far this season. At the core of the well-oiled machine is an enigmatic character - head coach Owen Coyle.

The 55-year-old has often prided himself on assembling a group of players who were disregarded by their former clubs and utilizing them to their fullest potential.

While people can have their say in whether the players were "not wanted by other clubs" or just didn't fit into their respective systems, it's a discussion for another day. However, it's fair to say that no one can deny the wonders that Coyle has managed to achieve with this group.

Speaking of these soldiers assembled by Owen Coyle, allow us to kindly segue into Jamshedpur FC's most-recent breakout star Ritwik Kumar Das. The 25-year-old's rise in the ISL has been nothing short of meteoric. Last season, he was a fringe player at Kerala Blasters FC, having made just a single start and three substitute appearances.

But ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, Jamshedpur FC and Owen Coyle approached Ritwik to join the project. The wide midfielder didn't instantly break into the starting lineup, making occasional substitute appearances. However, with injuries to wide players and jam-packed fixtures, Ritwik started for the Red Miners in multiple instances.

Although he impressed the coaches with his relentless workrate, Ritwik didn't really make any attacking contributions. However, the wait was soon to be over. In a crucial fixture against defending champions Mumbai City FC, the youngster made an instant impact with a back-heeled assist to Greg Stewart.

The night would only turn out better for Ritwik, as a couple of minutes later, he tucked home his first goal in the Indian Super League. Since then, the youngster has made the left-midfielder spot in Jamshedpur's starting XI his own. He scored yet again in the next game and it's fair to say that Ritwik has been hitting his highs at the right time, with the season at the business end.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Ritwik opened up about how he felt after scoring his first goal in the ISL. The former Real Kashmir FC star also spoke about his initial days in football, lauding Owen Coyle and saying the atmosphere in the Jamshedpur camp is unlike any he has ever encountered.

Question: Firstly, I wanted to know about your early days in football and when did you finally decide to take up the game professionally?

Ritwik: I started playing football in school. After seeing Ronaldinho in the FIFA World Cup, I fell in love with the game. From then on I wanted to become a professional footballer as I was in love with the game. I stayed in Asansol, a bit away from Kolkata, and from there I went to the Mohun Bagan academy. That’s how my professional career started.

Q: Was your family supportive when you decided to take up football as your career?

Ritwik: Firstly, I am not from a footballing family. Where I come from, there’s not much of a football background there. People there are more focused on their children studying. As I loved football, I was always on the field, always playing with the ball, even in my room. Then my dad told my mother that I wanted to be a professional footballer and both of them helped me.

Q: You essentially grabbed the limelight for the first time when you played for Real Kashmir FC. How important was the spell with the Snow Leopards in your career and what kind of impact did it have?

Ritwik: It was a very important spell for me. That’s where I became a professional footballer. It was my first experience in national-level football.

Q: Finally, after impressing at Real Kashmir, you were picked up by Kerala Blasters FC in 2020. However, you only made four appearances and rarely featured for them. Can you talk about your time at KBFC and explain if anything went wrong at the club?

Ritwik: Nothing went wrong at Kerala Blasters FC. It was a very good experience for me. I learned a lot from the players and the staff there. But for any player, getting match time is very important. Making the switch to Jamshedpur FC was the turning point for me.

Q: Even after not really featuring in the 2020-21 ISL season, when Jamshedpur FC and Owen Coyle approached you ahead of this season, how did it make you feel?

Ritwik: As I said before, it was a turning point. Considering the fact Owen Coyle approached me to play for his side, it was a big motivation. I can’t thank him and the technical staff of Jamshedpur FC enough for giving me the opportunity.

Q: What kind of role were you expecting to play at the club and how has that shaped out with the league almost coming to an end?

Ritwik: Firstly, it is a great experience for me to play with all the top Indian and foreign players. Secondly, I am enjoying my football here. Whatever role the coach wants me to play, I do. I use football as a way to express myself and that’s what the coach allows us to do.

Q: Speaking about Jamshedpur FC, the club has an opportunity to win the League Winners’ Shield if they win the upcoming matches. What have you made of the club’s performance so far and how will you be approaching these games?

Ritwik: We’ve been brilliant so far this season. We have all worked very hard together as a team and not just as individuals. The environment in our camp is very positive and very good. I’ve never come across anything like this in my career. This makes all the players highly motivated to do their best for the club.

Q: A huge portion of JFC’s success can be attributed to head coach Owen Coyle. What is it like working under him?

Ritwik: Owen Coyle is a great man manager. But he is very demanding and demands the best from each and every player. Along with him, Sandy Stewart, Noel Wilson and Adrian Gregory Dias are also amazing to work with.

Q: Your first goal in the ISL came against defending champions Mumbai City FC. How did it feel to score against such a tough opponent and help your team win the game?

Ritwik: Firstly, it was a relief to get my first ISL goal because it was long due (laughs). It was a very important goal for me and gladly it came against the champions. The goal was beautifully executed and it was beautiful football, so I am happy to provide the finishing touch.

Q: You’ve now started the last four games, scored two goals and assisted once in that period. Do you think you’re hitting the form at the right time of the season, with the final few league games and the knockout matches approaching?

Ritwik: I am not thinking about that. I am happy to play and give my best. I am happy to contribute in anyway possible, whether it be a goal, an assist or even a simple pass during the build-up. My aim is to win three points for the team.

Q: Can you talk a bit about playing with Greg Stewart, who’s arguably the best player in the league? How’s it like training with him and how much do you get to learn from him?

Ritwik: He’s an amazing player. We all know what he can do. He keeps on giving us very beautiful moments in training and every match. We learn a lot from him. He guides each and every young player in our squad.

Q: This season you’ve shown that you deserve to play at the highest level of Indian football. Now, how do you plan to take your career to the next level?

Ritwik: I don’t want to think about all this now. I don’t want to get into that frame of mind. All my focus is on trying to win the league and the cup with Jamshedpur FC. This is the first time we’re going to the playoffs, meaning we’re almost there. Our fans are amazing too and I hope to meet them soon.

Q: You mentioned the fans and they haven’t been able to crowd the stadiums all throughout the season. What’s your one message to all of them?

Ritwik: Just keep supporting us. Your support is the most valuable thing for us. We’ll give our 100 percent and wish to win the league this year.

Q: One final question, JFC fans have taken a liking to you and the football you’ve played. But you’re contracted to the club on only a one-year deal. Can the fans expect to see you next season?

Ritwik: I'm not thinking about that currently. I am just focusing on the next matches. I hope I’ll meet them (fans) soon and also next year (laughs).

