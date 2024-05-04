Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 Final?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Mumbai City FC in the summit clash of the ISL 2023-24 on Saturday (May 4). The final is scheduled to take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata.

The hosts head into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 aggregate win over Odisha FC in the first semi-final. They lost the first leg 2-1 with Manvir Singh scoring a goal in the third minute.

Courtesy of goals from Jason Cummings (22') and Sahal Abdul Samad (90+3'), Mohun Bagan Super Giant registered a 2-0 victory in the second leg. They snatched a win in the dying minutes of the game to seal a place in the ISL 2023-24 final.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC stunned FC Goa 3-2 in the first leg of the second semi-final. Lallianzuala Chhangte (90' & 90+6'), and Vikram Pratap Singh (90+1') scored goals for the Islanders to leave the Gaurs in shock.

The Mumbai-based club won the second leg 2-0, courtesy of goals from Jorge Pereyra Diaz (69') and Lallianzuala Chhangte (83') to win the semi-final 5-3 on aggregate.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC: When to watch the ISL 2023-24 Final?

The Indian Super League 2023-24 Final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC is scheduled for May 4 at 7:30 pm IST.

Match: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC

Date & Time: Saturday, May 4; 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC: Where to watch the ISL 2023-24 Final?

The Indian Super League 2023-24 summit clash will be telecast on Sports18 Network. Fans can also catch the live action on JioCinema for free.

TV: Sports18 Network

Live-Stream: JioCinema

ALSO READ | 3 factors that could decide the Indian Super League Final between Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City FC