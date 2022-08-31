Sujit Singh all set to sign for Mohammedan SC

Sujit Singh is all set to sign for Mohammedan SC. A source close to the development confirmed that he has completed his transfer to Mohammedan SC but East Bengal still hasn't provided him with the NOC. East Bengal is trying to get him back.

Sujit Singh was a member of the Santosh trophy runners squad of East Bengal

Sujit was a member of the East Bengal youth squad. Sujit is under contract with the club as an amateur. Before the commencement of the Santosh Trophy, Bengal coach Ranjan Bhattacharya scouted him and brought him into the squad.

The 18-year-old had a superb run in the premier domestic competition and played a crucial role in helping the team reach the final. In a practice game versus ATKMB, the midfielder performed admirably. He scored a goal to assist his team in defeating the ISL heavyweights.

Mohammedan SC has reached the next stage of Durand Cup

The Durand Cup is an ideal experiment to pit I-League clubs against their ISL counterparts. Mohammedan SC has won all three of their games so far. They won 3-1 against FC Goa, 3-0 against Jamshedpur FC, and 2-0 against Indian Air Force. Their excellent form in the Durand Cup is the result of the work done by Mohammedan officials.

They will face Bengaluru FC in their next match. It would be an ideal match to test their skills against a full ISL squad. Mohammedan FC is based on young players while Bengaluru FC is based on experienced players like Sunil Chettri.

Mohammedan SC @MohammedanSC Days to go for our mouth watering encounter against Bengaluru FC 🏻



Mohammedan's tactician Chernyshov is very much confident regarding his team's success in the match. They have Ousmane and Shaher Shaheen who can change the direction of the match at any time. They also have experienced players like Samad Mallick who can help the team reach its maximum potential. Currently, Mohammedan is one of the favourites to win the Durand Cup.

