Mumbai City FC defeated I-League outfit Churchill Brothers by a scoreline of 2-1 in the Group D fixture of the Hero Super Cup at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Tuesday, April 11.

The Islanders dominated possession in the initial stages, but it was Churchill Brothers who took the lead in the ninth minute. Phurba Lachenpa’s attempt to play it cool with the ball backfired as Anusmana Kromah pinched it from the goalkeeper before finding the back of the net.

However, Mumbai City bounced back from an early setback and scored the equalizer in the 26th minute. Rowllin Borges’ set-piece delivery found Mehtab Singh, who headed it past a helpless Nora Fernandes.

Following the goal, both sides had clear-cut chances to take the lead. Chhangte was guilty of missing an open net, while Kromah, who looked dangerous throughout the first half, failed to convert his opportunities.

The second half began intensely, but both sides were largely sloppy in the final third. Martin Chaves had the best opportunity of the second half, but his tame effort was easily saved by Lachenpa.

The Islanders, meanwhile, looked out of ideas as Churchill Brothers nullified their threat. However, the ISL Shield holders found a way past the Red Machines in stoppage time.

Vikram Pratap Singh was cynically fouled in the penalty box and Chhangte converted the resulting spot-kick to make it 2-1 in his side’s favor.

Mumbai City FC secured an important victory in their first game and on that note let’s take a look at how they fared against the Red Machines.

Mumbai City FC player ratings

Phurba Lachenpa - 5/10

Lachenpa made a huge blunder as his decision-making with the ball let him down. Kromah was quick to pounce on his poor first touch before rounding him off to score the first goal. He had little to do in the second half as the Islanders dominated the proceedings.

Hardik Bhatt - 7/10

Bhatt was confident both in and out of possession. He won several duels against Anil Gaonkar, while he linked up well with Chhangte and Apuia on the right flank. Overall, this was a solid performance by Hardik.

Rahul Bheke - 6/10

Bheke looked unsettled in the center-back role. He gave the ball away in a dangerous position early in the game, but Kromah fluffed his opportunity in front of goal.

Moreover, the Mumbai skipper had a chance to score in the first half, but his glided header bounced off the post.

Mehtab Singh - 8/10

Mehtab was busier than he’d have expected, but he largely dealt well with Kromah’s threat and defended well inside the penalty box. He leaped the highest to score a towering header on the other end to level the scores.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy - 8/10

Kingslee Fernandes’ pace and trickery caused a few problems for Vignesh, but he was brilliant going forward. He created two chances from the left flank and was also composed with the ball in the defensive third.

Rowllin Borges - 8.5/10

Borges’ range of passing was brilliant, as he constantly played long diagonal balls that brought Bipin Singh and Chhangte into play. Additionally, his set-piece deliveries posed all sorts of problems for Churchill Brothers and assisted Mehtab Singh's goal as well.

Apuia Ralte - 6/10

Apuia was tidy in possession and kept the game moving, but he did not make an impact in the attacking third. He was replaced around the hour mark due to an injury.

Vinit Rai - 7/10

Vinit occupied advanced positions as he looked to make late runs behind Churchill Brothers’ high defensive line. His passing was also top-notch and he created two huge chances for Chhangte and Bipin Singh with exquisite through balls.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 8/10

Chhangte was lively and dangerous in one-versus-one situations. Furthermore, his explosive runs were a formidable weapon for Mumbai City, but he lacked the final touch to make it count.

The winger had a great chance to help his team take the lead in the first half. He rounded off the keeper but failed to score despite having an empty net at his disposal.

Nevertheless, he made amends for his missed opportunity when he stepped up and calmly converted the penalty to secure the three points.

Bipin Singh - 6/10

Similar to Chhangte, Bipin’s pace on the left flank was a constant thorn in the side of the opposition. However, he was let down by his decision-making in the final third.

Vikram Pratap Singh - 8/10

Vikram often positioned himself on the shoulder of the defender, looking to exploit the space behind the defense. While he had success making those runs, his inability to convert his chances in the box was a frustrating sight to behold.

Nonetheless, he grew into the game once he moved to the right flank, and his dazzling pace won Mumbai City a penalty in stoppage time.

Substitutes

Gurkirat Singh - 7/10

Gurkirat was decent when he came on but struggled to get a foothold in the game. However, he switched gears when he replaced Bipin Singh on the left wing and created an excellent opportunity for Vikram Pratap in stoppage time.

Ayush Chhikara - 6/10

Ayush had very few touches when he came on but provided a physical presence upfront.

Poll : 0 votes