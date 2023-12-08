Mumbai City FC breeze past struggling Bengaluru FC to secure vital three points | ISL 2023-24 

Mumbai City FC returned to winning ways, as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, December 8.

There were four different goalscorers for the ISL champions, with Nasser El Khayati starting the rout within the opening 11 minutes. Akash Mishra extended their lead around the half-hour mark. Jorge Pereyra Diaz (57') and Lallianzuala Chhangte (61') found the net from the penalty spot, securing three vital points for the team.

The Blues were on the back of a five-game winless run, and as a result, Simon Grayson was certainly hoping for a response from his team. Sivasakthi Narayanan and Suresh Singh Wangjam, who made an impact against Punjab FC, returned to the starting lineup, while Rohit Kumar remained on the bench.

On the other side, Mumbai City hadn’t played an ISL game in over a month. They were also eager for a win following three consecutive defeats in the AFC Champions League the previous month.

As anticipated, the Islanders started on the front foot and were rewarded for it right away. Following a well-worked move from the back, Greg Stewart found acres of space on the right flank. His cut-back landed at the feet of El-Khayati, and the Dutchman placed the ball into the back of the net, leaving Gurpreet Singh Sandhu helpless.

Bengaluru FC came close to scoring the equalizer through Javi Hernandez, but it was Mumbai City FC who doubled their lead. Akash Mishra unleashed a long-range effort with his weaker foot, finding the back of the net. The powerful strike, a true collector’s item, marked the full-back’s first goal for the club.

There was only one team initiating attacks, as the visitors opened up Bengaluru’s defense time and again. Despite Phurba Lachenpa making a couple of saves, Mumbai FC effectively dictated the game’s tempo and displayed defensive solidity. The Blues, meanwhile, faltered in this aspect during the first half.

At the half-time whistle, Mumbai City FC had a comfortable two-goal advantage, while Bengaluru FC’s dismal form continued.

Mumbai City FC add two goals in the second half to pile on Bengaluru FC's misery

Grayson introduced Rohit Kumar in the second half in the hopes of improving his side’s midfield stability. They began with purpose, attempting to find Chhetri and Sivasakthi’s runs behind Mumbai’s high defensive line.

Despite a strong start to the half, their woes continued as Mumbai City FC were awarded a significant opportunity for their third goal. Around the hour mark, Robin Yadav was penalized for a handball, and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Pereyra Diaz confidently took the spot-kick, extending Mumbai’s lead to effectively put the game to bed.

Anthony Fernandes introduced Lallianzuala Chhangte around the hour mark, and the winger had an immediate impact. His pinpoint through ball found Mishra’s run, and the full-back’s pace was too much to handle for Shivaldo Singh, who cynically fouled him in the penalty area.

This time, Chhangte took responsibility and successfully converted the penalty, much to the misery of the crowd at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Following the goal, the Islanders slowed down the pace, with Fernandes opting to replace key players in anticipation of upcoming important matches. Bengaluru FC struggled to create any openings in the final quarter of the game, and their woes continued as they succumbed to a 4-0 loss.

The defeat leaves the Blues 10th in the standings, with just one victory in nine games to their name. On the flip side, Mumbai City FC surpassed Odisha FC to fourth in the standings, with four wins and two draws in six games.