Mumbai City FC forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz set to depart the club upon contract expiry

Mumbai City FC forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz is all set to depart after his current contract with the club expires on Friday, May 31, the Islanders officially confirmed on Wednesday, May 29. The Argentine joined them in July 2022 and played pivotal roles in his side's 2022-23 ISL Shield and 2023-24 ISL Cup Trophy-winning campaigns.

Pereyra Diaz has also represented Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL having featured in 21 matches for them during the 2021-22 season. He registered eight goals and an assist to his name during his stint with the Blasters. The Men in Yellow under the then head coach Ivan Vukomanovic finished the season as runner-up having lost the final against Hyderabad FC via a penalty shootout.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz is currently Mumbai City FC's all-time second-highest goal-scorer

Jorge Pereyra Diaz's two-year stint with Mumbai City FC has been highly successful not just in terms of the team's achievements but also on a personal front. With 27 goals, he will be leaving the club as the all-time second-highest goal scorer - a list which is currently being headed by Lallianzuala Chhangte who has netted 29 goals so far.

In both ISL seasons, Pereyra Diaz ended up as Mumbai's highest goal-scorer having bagged 11 and 10 goals, respectively. In addition to it, he contributed with six assists during the 2022-23 ISL. Overall, in 53 appearances for Mumbai City FC, he made 10 assists apart from those 27 strikes. His consistency in front of the goal and the impact he created on Mumbai's attack as a whole was immense.

Given his immense experience of playing for several clubs across various countries, familiarity with the ISL, proven credentials as a player, and title-winning track record, Jorge Pereyra Diaz's departure will be a massive loss for the club.