Mumbai City FC skipper Rahul Bheke departs the club upon contract expiry

Former Mumbai City FC skipper Rahul Bheke departed the club upon the expiry of his contract on May 31. The Islanders officially confirmed it on Friday (May 31). The 33-year-old joined Mumbai City FC from Bengaluru FC in August 2021 on a free transfer.

The defender began his career with Air India FC and then went on to represent Mumbai Tigers FC, Mumbai FC, FC Pune City, Kerala Blasters FC, and East Bengal FC apart from his stints with Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC. During his time with the Blues, the team clinched the inaugural Indian Super Cup title in 2018.

The Indian International has also featured in 24 matches for the Blue Tigers in which he has a goal to his name. He has won three major titles with India so far - two SAFF Championships (2021 & 2023) and an Intercontinental Cup (2023).

Rahul Bheke had a memorable three-year journey with Mumbai City FC

Local boy Rahul Bheke had a memorable three-year journey with Mumbai City FC. He played pivotal roles in his team's 2022-23 ISL Shield and the 2023-24 ISL Cup Trophy wins. He also became the first Indian player to score a goal in the AFC Champions League when he headed home the winner for Mumbai City FC in their 2-1 victory against Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya during the 2021-22 AFC Champions League.

Under his leadership, though, Mumbai couldn't defend their ISL Shield title in the 2023-24 season. They won the ISL Cup Trophy, defeating Shield Winners and hosts Mohun Bagan Giant in the final at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata by a 3-1 margin on May 4. Overall, in 78 matches for Mumbai City FC, Rahul Bheke scored three goals apart from contributing with two assists.