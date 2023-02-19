Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC: Rotated Islanders side slump to defeat against Torchbearers in their final ISL 2022-23 league match

ISL 2022-23 League Shield winners Mumbai City FC slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of East Bengal FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, February 19. The loss left a slightly sour taste in the mouths of Des Buckingham and his men on a night that was capped off by their League Shield coronation.

Buckingham opted for a revamped starting lineup with debutants Halen Nongtdu and Hardik Bhatt, while Ayush Chhikara made his first start for the Islanders. Given the rampant changes, Mumbai City FC players needed some time to acclimatize to each other.

Hence, during the opening exchanges, it was the Red and Gold Brigade who looked livelier. In the ninth minute, Jake Jervis had a chance on the turn from inside the box when Cleiton Silva nodded a VP Suhair cross into the path of the Englishman. But Jervis' effort flew into Row Z.

However, as the minutes rolled by, Mumbai continued to grow into the game, led by Ahmed Jahouh, who pulled all the strings in the middle of the park. The visitors were more than happy to let MCFC dominate possession and decided to hit on the break.

Lallianzuala Chhangte came to his own in the 31st minute when he received the ball on the right flank and unleashed a vicious effort across the goal. But EBFC custodian Kamaljit Singh was up to the task and parried the ball away.

The best chance of the half presented itself in Mumbai City's direction right in the dying moments of halftime. After a neat build-up play, Alberto Noguera laid the ball off for Rowlin Borges, whose outside-of-the-boot effort grazed the post only to be cleared by an EBFC defender. Both sides had to settle for a stalemate in the first 45 minutes.

Naorem Mahesh Singh gives East Bengal the breakthrough against Mumbai City FC in the second half

Carrying on the momentum from late in the first half, Mumbai City FC showed a lot of impetus after the break. Chhangte and Noguera combined early on with the latter trying to find the topmost corner but his effort flew high.

However, completely against the run of play and silencing the Mumbai Football Arena, East Bengal broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute. Cleiton Silva got into the box and cut the ball back into the centre.

VP Suhair showed his presence of mind to leave the ball and Naorem Mahesh Singh managed to thump it home. Despite getting his fingertips to it, Phurba Lachenpa was unable to keep the ball out.

The Islanders were stunned but didn't sit back. The game opened emphatically with Mumbai City FC going all out for the equalizer. Halen Nongtdu tested Kamaljit Singh with a vicious effort from a scissor kick but the East Bengal custodian was up to the task.

Late in the game, Stephen Constantine's men pushed for a cushion goal but Phurba Lachenpa stepped in with two crucial saves to deny the visitors. However, at the end of the final whistle, Mumbai City FC's otherwise joyful night was slightly marred by the 1-0 defeat.

With the victory, the Torchbearers regained their ninth spot as they leapfrogged Jamshedpur FC.

Poll : 0 votes